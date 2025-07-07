Pravasi Bhartiya’s Xpertnest Ranked Among UK’s 500 Fastest-Growing Companies, Curated by Analysts Behind the Sunday Times Rich List

With a 220% growth rate, Xpertnest’s data-driven success earns recognition in a league of top UK growth companies independently curated by elite analysts and Business Leader A group of people standing in front of a large screen AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Bhubaneswar – 7 July 2025: Xpertnest is a British digital innovation and technology consulting firm headquartered in London, founded in 2016 by Arun Kar (Odisha-origin British entrepreneur) Chintan Panara and Pradip Butani. The Growth 500 list, published by Business Leader , serves as a definitive guide to the fastest-growing businesses in the United Kingdom. The 2025 edition was unveiled at an exclusive event on 2nd July 2025, hosted at London’s iconic rooftop venue, the Sky Garden. Backed by leading institutions including NatWest, Deutsche Bank, BGF, PwC, Sage, Allica Bank, and City A.M., the event brought together the UK’s most dynamic and high-performing companies under one credible and influential platform. Among the 500 ranked companies, Xpertnest — with an impressive growth rate of 220%, stood shoulder to shoulder with major players such as EasyJet, Octopus Energy, OVO Energy, Revolut, Zopa, Starling Bank, Luton Town Football Club, Wrexham AFC, and other high-growth powerhouses. These range from industry stalwarts and established unicorns to the next wave of emerging ventures shaping the future of UK business and economic growth.

Why is Business Leader’s Growth500 so Reliable? The Growth500 is Business Leader’s flagship annual index, recognising Britain’s 500 fastest- growing companies based purely on performance not promotion.

Curated and compiled by Robert Watts, the renowned compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List, the list is the result of a rigorous, data-driven process. There were no self-nominations, no paid sponsorships, and no private data submissions — ensuring the rankings are entirely independent and outcome-based. Revenue growth was calculated using publicly available financial data filed at Companies House, with each company’s performance assessed using multiple validation methods. The selection criteria included all UK businesses with an annual turnover above a defined threshold with no upper limit allowing high-growth enterprises of all scales to compete on equal footing.

Bringing together business leaders and founders from all corners of the UK, the Business Leader Growth500 Awards was held at the Sky Garden. The building is nicknamed by many as the “Walkie Talkie” tower. The celebration was a night of inspiration and celebration of the UK’s most vibrant businesses.

The idea to prepare such a list was initiated by Business Leader, a peer-to-peer business media and membership community, as part of its commitment to supporting mid-sized businesses to scale up in a tough economic climate. From NatWest to PwC, Growth500 was named in honor of how companies of all shapes and sizes, from green energy businesses to tech startups, are “actively pursuing scale, even in tougher conditions”.

Xpertnest’s inclusion in this elite ranking is a powerful testament to it remarkable growth trajectory and sustained performance over the years. This recognition elevates Xpertnest into the league of nationally celebrated high-growth companies, standing shoulder to shoulder with the UK’s most dynamic and disruptive businesses. Its placement in Business Leader’s Growth500 reflects a culmination of several key milestones, strategic decisions, and technological innovations that have defined the company’s evolution and impact A Testimony of Leading Going to Right Direction for Xpertnest Xpertnest founder Chintan Panara threw light on the company’s larger mission that keeps them motivated to keep pushing forward towards a larger vision, saying, “Our goal has always been to bring global technology solutions that address real world challenges, from the smart city to sustainable agriculture.” Xpertnest’s leadership highlights that scaling up is only significant when it is accompanied with purpose and innovation. “This ranking is a testament to the resilience of our team and our desire to grow in the right ways. We’ve grown through scaling true customer problems and remaining loyal to our values, so it’s fantastic to see our innovative team’s passion and hard work recognized among the best the UK has to offer,” shared Founder Arun Kar on the thought process behind the company’s growth.

As part of Arun Kar’s long-term vision to contribute to Odisha’s industrial resurgence and innovation-driven economy, Xpertnest is in the process of identifying strategic land parcels in Jagatsinghpur and Nabarangpur to develop integrated projects in sustainability (Bio Bags), seed processing, and advanced lithium-ion technologies. These transformative initiatives align with the Government of India’s “One District One Product” (ODOP) programme, which aims to unlock district-specific economic potential, and the Technology Transfer & Transformation (TTT) framework a catalyst a catalyst for scalable, future-oriented industrial growth. This commitment, reaffirmed during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 held in Bhubaneswar, is expected to play a vital role in generating skilled employment, enabling rural innovation, and positioning Odisha as a strategic hub in India’s green, digital, and technology-led economy.

About Xpertnest Xpertnest delivers cutting-edge solutions to some of the world’s most pressing problems through its deep expertise in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR/VR), hyper-automation, integrated data analytics, geospatial intelligence, video analytics, smart city infrastructure, and telecommunications. Operating globally with offices in the UK, Europe, India, and the Middle East, Xpertnest is known for mission-driven innovation and reliability. Xpertnest also drives impact across FinTech, Agri-Tech, and enterprise product development, positioning itself as a trusted partner in global digital transformation and technology-led innovation.

In April 2025, Xpertnest achieved a significant validation of its journey: an independent valuation of over $100 million, conducted by a SEBI-registered Category-I Merchant Banker and corroborated by one of the UK's leading business valuation firms. The company has now been listed in the Growth500 index without a single external fund raise.

Media contact person Benjamin Sadhu, Premium NewsWire.

