Praveen Kumar Kuril’s “Gamma Draconis” Receives Kuku TV’s 100 Million and 150 Million Recognition

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24: Gamma Draconis, the production company founded by Praveen Kumar Kuril, has received recognition from Kuku TV for viewership milestones achieved by its micro-drama productions. According to the company, the recognition includes multiple “100 Million Views” awards and inclusion in the platform’s “150 Million Club”.

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The achievement marks a milestone in Kuril’s entrepreneurial journey from Akodia in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur district to Mumbai’s entertainment industry. His production company focuses on micro-dramas created for audiences consuming entertainment on mobile devices.

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According to Gamma Draconis, it has produced more than 100 micro-drama shows within one year, creating work opportunities for over 5,000 artists and crew members across its productions. The company is building its presence in short-format entertainment through a growing portfolio of digital shows.

Commenting on the recognition, Praveen Kumar Kuril, Founder, Gamma Draconis, said, “This recognition belongs to every writer, actor, director, technician and crew member who has contributed to our productions. Coming from Akodia, building a company in Mumbai has been a journey of learning, persistence and teamwork. Our focus is to keep creating stories that connect with audiences, explore new formats and technologies, and build opportunities for creative talent. I hope our journey encourages young people from smaller towns to pursue their entrepreneurial ambitions.”

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Gamma Draconis is also exploring AI-based shows as part of its next phase of content development. The company intends to build on its micro-drama experience while evaluating how emerging technologies can support storytelling and production.

Alongside his work in entertainment, Kuril has been involved in the financial services and fintech sectors, advising businesses and senior leadership teams on growth. His entrepreneurial interests span content production and technology-enabled financial services.

He is preparing to launch Safal Money, a fintech platform intended to serve high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth investors. Further details about the platform’s services and availability will be announced at launch.

Kuril identifies Ronnie Screwvala and Elon Musk among his entrepreneurial inspirations. He remains connected to his roots in Akodia and encourages young people from smaller towns to explore entrepreneurship, develop their capabilities and pursue their ideas.

The Kuku TV recognition represents another step in Gamma Draconis’s development as the company expands its production portfolio and explores opportunities in digital entertainment.

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