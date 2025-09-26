Praveg Launches Praveg Adalaj Theme Park - A Landmark Destination for Premium Events

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 26: Praveg Limited (BSE: 531637) is pleased to announce that operations at Praveg Adalaj Tourism Infrastructure Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) and Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Company, have officially commenced today at Praveg Adalaj Theme Park, strategically located on the Ahmedabad - Gandhinagar Highway. The project has been developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with TCGL and is set up on a 30 years lease, reflecting a long-term commitment to building world-class event infrastructure in the region.

As Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar rapidly emerge as India's prominent event and convention hub, hosting global summits, cultural festivals, and high-profile corporate gatherings, Praveg Adalaj Theme Park adds a new dimension to the region's event infrastructure. The venue not only leverages the vibrant event ecosystem of these twin cities but also draws inspiration from the Adalaj Stepwell, one of Gujarat's most iconic heritage landmarks, seamlessly blending tradition with modernity.

Designed as the ultimate destination for premium events, Praveg Adalaj Theme Park redefines elegance and versatility, seamlessly blending Gujarat's glorious heritage with modern infrastructure to host corporate, social, cultural, and musical gatherings at an unparalleled scale.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Vishnukumar Patel, Chairman of Praveg Limited, said, "Praveg Adalaj Theme Park is a landmark project that celebrates Gujarat's rich heritage while offering world-class event infrastructure. Located in the heart of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, the emerging hub for marquee events, the project will provide unmatched experiences to our guests. With this launch, we are confident of positioning it as the most sought-after destination for premium events and cultural experiences in the region."

Key Highlights of Praveg Adalaj Theme Park:

* Museum of Heritage & Culture: A curated space showcasing Gujarat's art, history, and traditions, offering visitors an immersive glimpse into the legacy of Adalaj and beyond.

* Expansive Venue: Spread across 23,000 sq. metres, with a 4,500 sq. metre open garden, 1,924 sq. metre dining space, and 2,545 sq. metre ceremony area.

* Amphitheatre: A state-of-the-art 1,350 sq. metre Amphitheatre with green room facilities.

* Ample Parking: A 5,000 sq. metre parking area for seamless guest convenience.

* Other Facilities: Open-to-sky lounge, luxury green rooms, scenic selfie points, curated guest amenities and fine dining experiences.

Exclusive Venues within Praveg Adalaj Theme Park

Jal Tarang

An open-air amphitheatre set against the timeless backdrop of the Adalaj Stepwell, Jal Tarang is designed to host government and corporate conferences, product launches, leadership seminars, award ceremonies, and brand activations. It beautifully revives Gujarat's cultural spaces while integrating modern functionality.

The Vaav

Inspired by the Adalaj Stepwell, The Vaav offers a distinctive setting for photo shoots, cultural and musical performances, exhibitions, panel discussions, as well as large-scale corporate and institutional events. It is envisioned as a cultural stage where heritage seamlessly blends with immersive experiences.

Experiences Tailored for Every Occasion

From Sufi nights, folk music concerts, and art exhibitions to business networking sessions, social gatherings, birthdays, and government events, Praveg Adalaj Theme Park offers a versatile venue that transforms every occasion into a memorable experience.

