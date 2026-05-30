Praveg Reports Strong FY26 Growth with Standalone Total Income Up 32.64 Percent and Consolidated Total Income Up 38.99 Percent; Q4 Consolidated Income Rises 24.84 Percent

PNN

Advertisement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 30: Praveg Limited (BSE - 531637), India's leading eco-responsible luxury resorts company, reported its Audited Financial Results for the Q4 FY26 & 12 Months FY26.

Advertisement

Key Financial Highlights

Advertisement

Q4 FY26:

Consolidated

Advertisement

-Total Income of ₹ 74.02 Cr against ₹ 59.29 Cr in Q4 FY25, up 24.84%.

-EBITDA of ₹ 22.37 Cr against ₹ 16.60 Cr in Q4 FY25, up 34.76%.

-Net Loss of ₹ 4.93 Cr against Net Profit of ₹ 3.33 Cr in Q4 FY25.

-EPS of (1.89) against 1.58 in Q4 FY25.

Standalone

-Total Income of ₹ 54.52 Cr against ₹ 43.62 Cr in Q4 FY25, up 24.99%.

-EBITDA of ₹ 8.65 Cr against ₹ 11.90 Cr in Q4 FY25, down 27.31%.

-Net Loss of ₹ 3.88 Cr against Net Profit of ₹ 3.03 Cr in Q4 FY25.

-EPS of (1.49) against 1.16 in Q4 FY25.

Total Impact of applicability of IND AS 116 "ROU on Lease Asset" is ₹ 2.99 Cr, comprising of Depreciation on ROU Asset amounting to ₹ 1.56 Cr and Interest on Lease Liability amounting to ₹ 1.43 Cr, whereas the actual Lease rent paid in the Quarter amounts to ₹ 2.19 Cr, which impacts the PBT by ₹ 0.81 Cr.

Total Depreciation provided on Assets of 17 Resorts and Hotels during Q4 2026 amounts to ₹ 8.11 Cr.

12 Months FY26

Consolidated

-Total Income of ₹ 242.44 Cr against ₹ 174.43 Cr in 12 Months FY25, up 38.99%.

-EBITDA of ₹ 59.05 Cr against ₹ 56.88 Cr in 12 Months FY25, up 3.82%.

-Net Loss of ₹ 9.97 Cr against Net Profit of ₹ 16.05 Cr in 12 Months FY25.

-EPS of (3.81) against 6.14 in 12 Months FY25.

Standalone

-Total Income of ₹ 184.75 Cr against ₹ 139.60 Cr in 12 Months FY25, up 32.64%.

-EBITDA of ₹ 31.81 Cr against ₹ 45.70 Cr in 12 Months FY25, down 30.39%.

-Net Loss of ₹ 12.09 Cr against Net Profit of ₹ 12.86 Cr in 12 Months FY25.

-EPS of (4.62) against 4.92 in 12 Months FY25.

Total Impact of applicability of IND AS 116 "ROU on Lease Asset" is ₹ 12.08 Cr, comprising of Depreciation on ROU Asset amounting to ₹ 6.26 Cr and Interest on Lease Liability amounting to ₹ 5.82 Cr, whereas the actual Lease rent paid in the 12 Months amounts to ₹ 8.75 Cr. Total additional impact on PBT is ₹ 3.33 Cr.

Total Depreciation provided on Assets of 17 Resorts and Hotels during the 12 Months 2026 amounts to ₹ 32.23 Cr.

Key Operation Highlights

Key Highlights for Q4 FY26

-Hospitality and Event segment's Revenue contributed ₹ 54.36 Cr.

-Advertisement Segment Contributed ₹ 19.24 Cr.

-The company has a total of 825+ Rooms across 17 operational resorts and one hotel.

Letter of Award (LoA) received from the Government of Meghalaya Directorate of Tourism for the Development, Operation, and Maintenance of Luxury Cottages located at Umiam in Meghalaya under Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) Mode on Public-Private Partnership. The project involves the development, operation, and maintenance of a minimum of 40 (forty) luxury cottages on 10 (ten) acres of land, along with all ancillary amenities and facilities. The project has been awarded a concession period of 30 (thirty) years.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Vishnu Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Praveg Limited said, "Q4 FY26 reflects strong top-line momentum, with standalone total income growing by 24.99% to ₹ 54.52 crore, driven by our expanding hospitality footprint and continued traction in events and advertisement segments.

Our strategy remains firmly focused on disciplined expansion, operational efficiency, and strengthening our eco-responsible luxury portfolio, positioning Praveg for sustainable long-term growth and value creation."

About Praveg Limited

Praveg is a pioneer in eco-responsible luxury hospitality. The Company's resorts are located in areas of significance from a cultural and heritage point of view and places of exotic and natural beauty. The company's luxury resorts allow access to locations where no traditional construction is possible, which allows tourism to flourish while ensuring the preservation of delicate local ecosystems. Due to the premium quality of the company's resorts and the high-end experience, the resorts enjoy very high occupancy, strong pre-sales at luxury hotel rates, and a high return on capital due to the non-permanent structure of the resort.

Praveg is also a strong player in events due to its roots in event management and expertise in creating large, non-permanent, world-class structures in very short periods of time. The Events division has recently diversified into Weddings and Banquets hotels.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)