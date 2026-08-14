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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 14: Praveg Limited (BSE - 531637), India's leading eco-responsible luxury resorts company, reported its Unaudited Financial Results for the Q1 FY27.

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Key Financial Highlights

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Q1 FY 27

Consolidated

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* Total Income of ₹ 46.21 Cr

* EBITDA of ₹ 3.90 Cr

* Net Loss of ₹ 13.23 Cr

* EPS of (5.06)

Standalone

* Total Income of ₹ 29.81 Cr

* EBITDA of ₹ (2.62) Cr

* Net Loss of ₹ 13.30 Cr

* EPS of (5.09)

* Total Impact of applicability of IND AS 116 "ROU on Lease Asset" is ₹ 3.60 Cr comprise of Depreciation on ROU Asset amounting ₹ 1.89 Cr and Interest on Lease Liability amounting ₹ 1.71 Cr, whereas the actual Lease rent paid in the Quarter Amounts ₹ 2.60 Cr, which impact the PBT by ₹ 1 Cr.

* Total Depreciation provided on Assets of 17 Resorts and Hotel during the Q1 2027 amounted to ₹ 8.18 Cr against ₹7.82 Cr Q1 2026.

Key Operation Highlights

Key Highlights for Q1 FY25

* Hospitality and Event segment's Revenue contributed ₹29.80 Cr

* Advertisement Segment Contributed ₹16.21 Cr

* The company is having total 825+ Rooms across 17 operational resorts and one hotel.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Vishnu Patel, Chairman, Praveg Limited said:

"Q1 FY27 reflects strong top-line momentum, with Consolidated total income growing by 15.92 % to ₹46.21 crore, driven by our expanding hospitality footprint and continued traction in events and advertisement segments.Our strategy remains firmly focused on disciplined expansion, operational efficiency, and strengthening our eco-responsible luxury portfolio, positioning Praveg for sustainable long-term growth and value creation."

About Praveg Limited

Praveg is a pioneer in eco-responsible luxury hospitality. The Company's resorts are located in areas of significance from a cultural and heritage point of view and places of exotic and natural beauty. The company's luxury resorts allow access to locations, where no traditional construction is possible, which allows tourism to flourish while ensuring the preservation of delicate local ecosystems. Due to the premium quality of the company's resorts and the high-end experience, the resorts enjoy very high occupancy, strong pre-sales at luxury hotel rates and a high return on capital due to the non-permanent structure of the resort.

Praveg is also a strong player in events due to its roots in event management and expertise in creating large, non-permanent, world-class structures in very short periods of time. The Events division has recently diversified into Weddings and Banquets hotels.

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