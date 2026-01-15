DT
PT
Home / Business / Praxis Enables Rapid SAP Cloud ERP Go-Live for Dhananjay Group in Just Three Months

ANI
Updated At : 10:40 AM Jan 15, 2026 IST
PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: Praxis Info Solutions Private Limited today announced the successful go-live of SAP Cloud ERP (GROW with SAP) at its customer, Dhananjay Group, a leading manufacturer of automotive and engineering components based in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. The implementation was completed in an accelerated timeline of just three months, demonstrating Praxis's ability to deliver rapid, scalable, and future-ready ERP transformations using SAP's cloud-based solutions.

The transformation was driven by the vision of Mr. T. N. Kandakure, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Dhananjay Group, who envisaged onboarding the organization onto SAP's latest cloud-based ERP platform to support future growth, operational excellence, and long-term digital readiness. Founded in 1999, Dhananjay Group is a trusted manufacturer of sheet metal stamping components and welded assemblies, serving leading names in the automotive and engineering industries.

The SAP Cloud ERP implementation was completed in an exceptionally short span of just three months, reflecting strong collaboration, disciplined execution, and unwavering commitment from Dhananjay Group's internal teams and Praxis consultants. The project was delivered with minimal disruption to ongoing operations while establishing a scalable, standardized, and future-ready digital core.

Dhananjay Group selected Praxis Info Solutions, a Pune-based SAP partner, to lead this transformation. Founded by highly experienced professionals with over three decades of domestic and international industry experience each, Praxis is a trusted SAP Partner with more than 15 years of proven implementation excellence.

Commenting on the successful implementation, Mr. T. N. Kandakure, said, "Praxis has done a phenomenal job in enabling our successful go-live within an exceptionally short timeframe. While some partners in the ecosystem expressed doubts about completing the project in just three months, we placed our confidence in the Praxis team and their capabilities. We are delighted that our trust has been vindicated. The project has gone live successfully, and our next focus will be on streamlining user adoption, advancing automation, and leveraging the AI-driven capabilities of SAP Cloud ERP to support our future growth."

From Praxis's perspective, this go-live marks only the beginning of Dhananjay Group's digital transformation journey. Praxis firmly believes that SAP Cloud ERP offers significant untapped potential through capabilities such as embedded analytics, real-time reporting, intelligent automation, and AI-driven insights. With continuous innovation, best-practice processes, and built-in scalability, SAP Cloud ERP will enable improved operational efficiency, enhanced decision-making, and sustained business growth.

Praxis specializes in implementing SAP solutions including SAP Cloud ERP and SAP Business One, serving customers across manufacturing, food processing, chemicals, distribution, services, and real estate sectors. In addition to core ERP implementations, Praxis has deep expertise in developing custom integrations between SAP and non-SAP systems.

Reaffirming its long-term commitment to SAP Cloud ERP, Praxis continues to invest in building deep expertise around GROW with SAP and cloud ERP innovations. Driven by a strong desire to help organizations modernize their core business processes, Praxis remains eager to work with more customers across industries, enabling them to adopt cloud-first, intelligent ERP solutions that deliver measurable business value and sustained competitive advantage.

About Praxis:

Praxis Info Solutions Private Limited is a Pune-based SAP Partner specializing in the implementation of SAP Cloud ERP (GROW with SAP) and SAP Business One solutions. Established in 2010, Praxis brings over 15 years of experience in delivering enterprise ERP solutions to customers across manufacturing, food processing, chemicals, distribution, services, and real estate industries. With a strong focus on cloud-first ERP adoption, process optimization, and digital transformation, Praxis helps organizations modernize their core business operations using SAP's latest technologies. In addition to ERP implementations, Praxis has deep expertise in building custom integrations between SAP and non-SAP systems, enabling seamless information flow across the enterprise. Driven by a commitment to quality, innovation, and long-term customer success, Praxis continues to invest in building capabilities around SAP Cloud ERP, intelligent automation, and AI-driven business processes.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861534/Praxis_Dhananjay_Group_SAP_Cloud_ERP.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

