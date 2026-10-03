PREMIER LEAGUE TO BRING IMMERSIVE FAN EXPERIENCE TO GAMINGCON BHARAT

The Premier League Trophy and live match screenings will headline the fan experience this October, with the PL Pass offering fans exclusive access

Mumbai, 01 October, 2026: The Premier League is set to bring a first-of-its-kind fan experience to Mumbai in October at GamingCon Bharat, India’s premier gaming festival, offering gaming and entertainment enthusiasts a new way to experience the excitement of the League.

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Taking place on 17 and 18 October at Hall 3, Bombay Exhibition Centre, NESCO, Mumbai, the two-day event will bring together more than 20,000 attendees across gaming, esports and entertainment communities.

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Featuring a dedicated Premier League Zone, the experience will offer fans bespoke access and engagement with the world’s leading football league. At the heart of the Zone will be the iconic Premier League Trophy, providing a unique opportunity to get up close to one of football’s most prestigious pieces of silverware.

There will also be a range of experiences designed to celebrate the League, its clubs and the connection between football and gaming. This includes a dedicated Home Kit display showcasing all 20 Premier League clubs, a Premier League Hall of Fame experience, and a series of physical and virtual activations from EA SPORTS and other Premier League partners.

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For loyal Indian fans, the experience will continue into the evening with live match screenings, bringing supporters together to watch their favourite clubs in action on a giant screen. Supported by JioStar, the League’s official broadcast partner in India, the viewing parties will recreate the atmosphere and shared experience of watching a game together.

Fans can access the viewing parties through the PL Pass, available to purchase online through the District App or at link. The first 1,000 pass holders will also receive an exclusive Premier League goodie bag, in addition to entry to GamingCon Bharat and the viewing parties.

Premier League India Managing Director Hrishikesh Shende said: “India has a significant and rapidly growing Premier League fanbase, and we are always looking for new and creative ways to bring the Premier League closer to our fans in India. GamingCon Bharat places the Premier League at the confluence of football, gaming and entertainment in one space.

“Through the Premier League Zone, the Trophy, our interactive experiences and the viewing parties, we want to create exciting new activations for people who may be discovering the League, while also giving our loyal fans a unique experience."

The event builds on the Premier League’s continued commitment to engaging with its Indian fanbase. Since opening its Mumbai office in 2025, the League has continued to strengthen its presence in the country through a range of fan experiences, grassroots football and community initiatives.

About the Premier League

The Premier League produces some of the most competitive and compelling football in the world. The League and its clubs use the power and popularity of the competition to inspire fans, communities and partners in the UK and across the world. The Premier League brings people together from all backgrounds. It is a competition for everyone, everywhere and is available to watch in 1.2 billion homes in 189 countries.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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