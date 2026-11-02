Premium, made affordable: DeepTek launches Global Access Pricing to make AI-powered TB screening more affordable

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 2: DeepTek, a global leader in AI-powered radiology, announced Global Access Pricing, a new pricing model enabled through its access agreement with Unitaid and the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI). This initiative makes DeepTek’s WHO-recommended Chest X-ray AI solution significantly more affordable for eligible public sector and not-for-profit healthcare providers across 138 low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), helping national TB programmes expand access to high-quality AI-assisted screening within existing budgets.

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Tuberculosis (TB) remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases, claiming an estimated 1.23 million lives in 2024. While chest X-rays are a critical screening tool for early TB detection, many high-burden countries continue to face severe shortages of radiologists, limiting timely diagnosis and treatment. AI solutions that analyse chest X-ray images for signs of TB have been shown to perform on par with trained radiologists, helping health systems overcome a critical bottleneck by enabling rapid and accurate interpretation of chest X-rays. The challenge today is no longer proving AI works — it is making it affordable at scale, within reach of the health systems that need it most.

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DeepTek’s Global Access Pricing addresses this challenge by making proven AI substantially more affordable for eligible programmes—reflecting the company’s belief that innovation should not be a premium reserved for a few, but a tool that is accessible to every health system striving to improve patient outcomes.

Global Access Pricing enables eligible health systems to access DeepTek’s WHO-recommended Chest X-ray AI solution at approximately one-third of its previous pricing. By significantly reducing the cost of deployment, the new access model enables programmes to screen up to three times more people within existing budgets—helping expand screening coverage, reach underserved communities, strengthen case finding, and accelerate earlier diagnosis without compromising on diagnostic quality.

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The annual subscription includes unlimited AI analyses per connected X-ray unit, installation, user training, product updates, maintenance, and technical support —all with no hidden add-on costs. The solution supports online, offline and hybrid deployment, enabling implementation across hospitals, diagnostic centres, mobile screening units and remote healthcare facilities, even in low-connectivity settings.

Beyond TB screening, DeepTek's AI detects 20+ clinically relevant chest abnormalities, enabling healthcare providers to maximize the value of every chest X-ray while supporting broader lung health programmes and improving the efficiency of existing imaging infrastructure. Global Access Pricing also establishes transparent pricing for additional indications, such as cardiomegaly, silicosis, and lung cancer, enabling health systems to expand from TB screening to broader lung health screening through a single chest X-ray AI solution.

“At DeepTek, we believe healthcare programmes should never have to choose between quality and affordability. Global Access Pricing brings our WHO-recommended Chest X-ray AI within reach of more healthcare programmes through a transparent model designed for scale. By enabling programmes to screen more people with the same trusted technology, we hope to accelerate earlier TB detection and expand equitable access to quality diagnostics.” — Ajit Patil, Co-founder & MD, DeepTek

"AI has transformed what is possible in TB screening. The opportunity now is to make that capability accessible at scale. Through Global Access Pricing, we are enabling healthcare programmes to deploy WHO-recommended AI more widely, helping more people benefit from earlier detection and timely care." — Dr. Amit Kharat, Co-founder & CEO, DeepTek.

"By working with DeepTek to reduce the cost of AI interpretation software, we are helping make proven digital health innovations more accessible to countries," said Dr. Philippe Duneton, Executive Director at Unitaid. "At a time when funding constraints are threatening progress in tuberculosis detection, reducing the cost of diagnostic tools is critical to expanding access to timely diagnosis and care and ensuring more people can benefit."

"AI-powered chest X-ray screening means health systems can efficiently identify those with potential TB disease, even when radiologists are not available," said Marie Chantale Lepine, Vice President of Global Markets at CHAI. "Cutting the annual licensing cost means high burden countries can equip more mobile clinics and community health centers with the tools to expand TB screening services to identify TB early."

Global Access Pricing reflects the shared commitment of DeepTek, Unitaid and CHAI to remove financial barriers to adopting proven AI technologies and expand equitable access to high-quality TB screening.

Healthcare providers, governments, NGOs, and implementing partners interested in learning more about Global Access Pricing can contact info@deeptek.ai.

About DeepTek: DeepTek is a global leader in AI-powered radiology, making radiology accessible, affordable and accurate at scale. Its AI-powered solutions support healthcare providers, governments and global health organisations worldwide by improving diagnostic quality, enhancing clinical workflows and expanding access to expert radiology.

About CHAI: The Clinton Health Access Initiative, Inc. (CHAI) is a global health organization committed to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease in low- and middle-income countries while strengthening the capabilities of governments and the private sector in those countries. For more information, visit clintonhealthaccess.org.

About Unitaid: Unitaid is a global health organization that saves lives by making critical health products available and affordable for people in low- and middle-income countries. Unitaid is hosted by the World Health Organization. For more information, visit unitaid.org.

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