Premium Plast Reports 35% jump in Net Profit on Total Income of Rs57 Cr

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4: Premium Plast Limited (NSE - PREMIUM), a trusted partner for high-quality, precision plastic components serving to diverse sectors as reported its Audited Financial Performance for FY25.
ANI
Updated At : 04:01 PM Jun 04, 2025 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4: Premium Plast Limited (NSE - PREMIUM), a trusted partner for high-quality, precision plastic components serving to diverse sectors as reported its Audited Financial Performance for FY25.

Key Financial Highlights

FY25

* Total Income of Rs 57.25 Cr, YoY growth of 22.57%

* EBITDA of Rs 12.40 Cr, YoY growth of 20.81%

* EBITDA Margin 21.67%

* Net Profit of Rs 6.45 Cr, YoY growth of 35.13%

* Net Profit Margin of 11.27%, YoY growth of 105 Bps

* EPS Rs 3.38

Note: *FY25 EPS on post IPO equity capital of Rs19.10 Cr.

Commenting on the performance Mr. Chetan Dave, Premium Plast Limited said, "We are proud to announce that Premium Plast has crossed the significant milestone of Rs50 Cr in total income for FY25, reflecting the strength of our core business and the growing trust of our customers. This achievement underscores our commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Additionally, our strategic foray into sheet metal manufacturing marks a new chapter in our growth journey. With this expansion, we are not only catering to internal component requirements but also tapping into new industrial segments. We remain confident in our roadmap and are focused on building a robust, diversified portfolio that drives sustainable growth in the years ahead."

Key Operational Highlights:

Premium Plast Limited Expands into Sheet Metal Manufacturing

New Product Line:

* Initiated manufacturing of Sheet Metals for industrial applications

Purpose:

* To meet internal component requirements (captive consumption)

* To venture into a new category/segment in the industrial manufacturing space

Facility Update:

* A new leased premise has been acquired for this purpos

* Production commenced on January 27, 2025

About Sheet Metal:

* Sheet metal refers to thin, flat metal pieces formed through industrial processes

Common materials include: Aluminum, brass, copper, steel, tin, nickel.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

