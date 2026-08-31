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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 31: Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology (NMIT), Nitte University, Bengaluru, has built its MBA program around a simple idea: classroom learning works best when it's tied directly to what companies actually need. The two-year, full-time program pairs a PhD-qualified faculty with active industry partnerships, and the results show up in its placement numbers.

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Students can specialize in Finance, Marketing, Human Resource, Supply Chain Management, or Business Analytics, and many choose to combine two. All 12 faculty members hold PhD qualifications, with 7 to 20 years of combined academic and industry experience between them. They stay active in research too, publishing in indexed journals, presenting at conferences and pulling in funded projects from bodies like KSCST and ICSSR.

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A Curriculum Built Around Doing, Not Just Learning

Tools like Tableau, Orange, SPSS and Power BI show up throughout the coursework, in subjects from Business Analytics to Financial Management. Students use them in lab sessions, case studies and field surveys, so the learning doesn't stay theoretical for long.

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The program also runs an IIM Bangalore (IIMB) certification track alongside value-added certifications in business analytics, digital marketing, financial modeling and HR analytics. Guest lectures happen twice a semester, and students go on two industry visits each semester, covering everything from production planning to quality assurance. International exposure is part of the deal too: MBA students traveled to Malaysia and Thailand in 2023 and 2024, and NMIT is now working on adding certification courses abroad.

Every student also completes a specialization-linked industry project, on top of the department's 4 to 5 KSCST-funded research projects each year. Recent work has looked at digital education platforms for rural Karnataka, tree transplantation for urban biodiversity, food waste management and AI applications in agriculture.

Where the Placements Land

NMIT's MBA program placed 85 percent of its students, with salary packages of INR 13.5 LPA. Recruiters ranged from KPMG, EY and PwC to Flipkart, Amazon, Kotak Mahindra and Aditya Birla Group, with graduates going into roles across talent acquisition, tax analysis, inventory management, business development, operations and sales. Most of the hiring came from BFSI, manufacturing, consulting, builders and developers, and e-commerce.

Placement prep includes mock interviews, group discussions, case studies and mock assessments. Paid internships go to 60 to 70 students a year, at companies like Himalaya, ITC, EMVEE Solar, NJ India, KPMG, Big Basket and ClearTax. Stipends run INR 20,000 to 30,000 a month on average, with the highest reaching 50,000 to 60,000. Many of those internships turn into final placement offers at the same company.

The alumni network stays involved too, through a weekly Alumni Connect Series. Graduates now hold roles at TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Grant Thornton, Amazon, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, and some have gone on to start their own ventures or pursue higher studies abroad.

"With industry requirements shifting rapidly, management education stays relevant by adapting to new trends and skill sets. Practical experience and constant professional collaboration are what bridge the divide between theory and practice". Dr. Shilpa Ajay, HoD, Department of Management

What's Next

Between the dual specializations, research-active faculty and steady placement record, NMIT's MBA program is carving out a clear identity among Bengaluru's management schools, as part of the Nitte University ecosystem, one built on staying close to industry rather than at a distance from it.

Applications for the upcoming application phase are open. Prospective students can find details on specializations, faculty and placement records on the official NMIT website.

For more information, visit nitte.edu.in/nmit or apply online at apply.nitte.edu.in

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