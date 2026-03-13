Preparing Future Leaders: SCMS Noida Students Attend AI Impact Summit

SMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 13: SCMS Noida organised a student visit to the prestigious AI Impact Summit on February 17, 2026, offering its enthusiastic management students a unique opportunity to witness the future of technology and business firsthand.

The visit enabled students to explore cutting-edge artificial intelligence products, innovations, and transformative ideas shaping industries worldwide. Through live demonstrations and interactive sessions, students gained valuable insights into how AI is redefining business models, customer engagement, operations, and decision-making across sectors.

The summit featured leading global and Indian technology giants, including Google, Jio, Tata Group, Meta, OpenAI, and Airtel, among others. Students experienced firsthand how these organisations are leveraging AI to drive innovation, efficiency, and societal impact.

For many students, this marked their first exposure to large-scale technological innovation in a real-world environment. Their enthusiasm, curiosity, and active engagement throughout the summit reflected SCMS Noida's commitment to nurturing future-ready leaders equipped with both managerial insight and technological awareness.

Speaking about the initiative, the institute expressed sincere gratitude to Director Dr. Nidhi Phutela for her constant encouragement and unwavering support towards experiential learning initiatives that go beyond classroom teaching.

Special appreciation was extended to Dr. Shreya Sangal and Dr. Priya Grover, Faculty In-charge, Marketing Club and International Cell, for spearheading and successfully executing this initiative. Their efforts ensured that students could connect academic concepts with practical, industry-driven innovation.

By facilitating such exposure visits, SCMS Noida continues to strengthen its focus on experiential learning, industry integration, and preparing students to lead in an AI-driven global economy.

For more details, please visit: https://www.scmsnoida.ac.in/

