SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), was set up in 1999 on a simple premise: tomorrow's business leaders need to understand technology as well as they understand strategy. Located in Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Hinjawadi, Pune, SCIT describes itself as a premier IT business school nurturing genuine IT talent. It now offers three M.B.A. Programmes: M.B.A. (Information Technology Business Management), M.B.A. (Data Sciences and Data Analytics) and the newly introduced M.B.A. (Artificial Intelligence in Business).

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M.B.A. (Information Technology Business Management), or ITBM, aims to develop management professionals for IT businesses. It builds management skills and reinforces IT skills to create leaders, managers and entrepreneurs in the IT products and services domain with a focus on cybersecurity governance. Students can build depth in one of four areas: Information Security Management, Systems, Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence.

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M.B.A. (Data Sciences and Data Analytics), or DSDA, trains students to approach data using scientific methods and to think about the real problems that need solving, rather than simply finding technical solutions. Students gain analytics competencies and hands-on experience with the tools used in data sciences, preparing them for business and techno-functional roles in analytics projects.

M.B.A. (Artificial Intelligence in Business), or AIB, integrates management education with Artificial Intelligence, Generative AI and emerging digital technologies giving a strategic and leadership approach to AI-Led transformation of business. It offers two specialisations, MarTech & AI, and FinTech & AI, and develops capabilities in AI Product Management, AI Innovation, AI Governance, Responsible AI, Digital Transformation and AI Entrepreneurship. Learning is delivered through experiential learning, industry-oriented projects, internships and an AI Transformation Capstone Project.

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"At SCIT, we are committed to nurturing value-based, future-ready business leaders who can strategically leverage Artificial Intelligence to drive innovation, enhance decision-making and create sustainable business value. With admissions now open through SNAP 2026, we invite aspirants who wish to build a career at the intersection of AI, cybersecurity, Data and business to join us on this journey," said Dr. Dhanya Pramod, Director, SCIT.

SCIT's Campus Recruitment Programme draws recruiters across IT, consulting, BFSI, manufacturing and FMCG. In the 2023-25 batch, M.B.A. (ITBM) saw 35 participating companies, a highest package of 30 LPA and 100% of eligible students placed. M.B.A. (DSDA) saw 26 participating companies, a highest package of 21.77 LPA and 100% of eligible students placed.

Admission to all three Programmes is through the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2026. Candidates need a graduate degree from a recognised University or Institution of National Importance with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% for SC/ST). Registration and payment close on November 25, 2026 (Wednesday). SNAP will be held as a computer-based test on December 13, 19 and 26, 2026, across 79 cities. Candidates may attempt up to three tests, and the higher score is considered. Results will be announced on January 12, 2027 (Tuesday), and SNAP 2026 scores are valid for admission for the academic year 2027-28.

Two payments are required: the SNAP registration fee of INR 2,550 per test and a separate registration fee of INR 1,000 per programme, with government taxes additional as applicable. Both are non-refundable and non-transferable, and paying only the SNAP fee does not make a candidate eligible for shortlisting.

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is re-accredited by NAAC with an ‘A++’ grade and is categorised as Category-I by UGC.

To register for SNAP 2026, visit SNAP 2026

For more on SCIT's Programmes, visit www.scit.edu.

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