President Murmu, PM Modi and CM Majhi Launch 72 Projects Worth Rs. 47,600 Crore, Highlighting Double-Engine Growth in Odisha

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Rairangpur (Odisha) [India], June 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Odisha is emerging as a key growth engine in India's development journey as he addressed a state-level programme marking two years of the BJP government in the state and unveiled development projects worth over ₹47,600 crore. President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi were present on the occasion. Addressing a large gathering in Mayurbhanj district, the Prime Minister described the completion of two years of the Odisha government as a milestone in the state's development journey and said the progress achieved during the period reflected the strength of a double-engine government, where the Centre and the state work in coordination to deliver development at a faster pace.

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Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi thanked the Prime Minister for the Centre's continued support and said Odisha had witnessed accelerated progress in infrastructure, welfare delivery, employment generation, and public service expansion over the past two years. The Prime Minister began his address by extending birthday wishes to President Droupadi Murmu and recalling his visit to her native village, Pahadpur, earlier in the day. He announced that the village would be developed as a Suryagram (Solar Village), with solar power facilities to be provided to households as part of a broader push towards sustainable development.

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Referring to Odisha's future roadmap, the Prime Minister linked the state's centenary year in 2036 with India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047. He said Odisha would play a central role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat, adding that the state's development and the country's development are closely interconnected. Highlighting the achievements of the double-engine government, the Prime Minister said investments in infrastructure, connectivity, industry, education, and social welfare had helped create new opportunities across the state. He noted that more than 84,000 employment opportunities had been generated through various initiatives and expressed confidence in Odisha's ability to attract greater investment in the years ahead.

The Prime Minister and President Murmu jointly launched and laid the foundation stone for projects spanning energy, railways, roads, irrigation, healthcare, education, and industrial infrastructure. Among the key initiatives was the Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited (BCGCL) Project, which is expected to strengthen industrial development and support India's energy and manufacturing ecosystem. The development package also includes major investments in power generation, railway expansion, road connectivity, irrigation infrastructure, healthcare facilities, and public services. Projects such as the Upper Indravati Pumped Storage Project, railway multi-tracking works, irrigation initiatives, and social infrastructure facilities are expected to strengthen Odisha's long-term growth prospects.

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The Prime Minister said Odisha is steadily expanding its presence in emerging sectors and highlighted the importance of AI-driven technologies, digital infrastructure, data centres, and advanced industrial ecosystems in shaping the state's future economy. He noted that investments in technology and innovation would complement traditional sectors while generating new employment opportunities for the state's youth. Emphasising inclusive development, the Prime Minister highlighted initiatives aimed at women, farmers, tribal communities, youth, and economically weaker sections. He referred to scholarship programmes for tribal students, improved educational infrastructure, healthcare expansion, drinking water initiatives under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and efforts to improve connectivity in remote regions.

During his address, the Prime Minister also paid tribute to Pandit Raghunath Murmu for his contribution to the Santhali language and culture and referred to Odisha's cultural heritage, including Rath Yatra and Raja Parba. Concluding his remarks, the Prime Minister said Odisha had emerged as a strong example of the double-engine development model and expressed confidence that the state would play a significant role in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. He called upon citizens to actively participate in this transformation and contribute to the vision of a prosperous and developed Odisha.

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