President of India Confers Crompton with the prestigious National Energy Conservation Award 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, India's one of the most trusted and innovative consumer electrical brands, was honoured on India's biggest national stage for energy efficiency. The Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, presented the National Energy Conservation Award (NECA) 2025 for Appliance of the Year to Crompton at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, recognising the company's outstanding contribution to energy conservation in the Stationary Storage Type Electric Water Heater category.

The award, conferred by the Ministry of Power through the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), celebrates Crompton's firm focus on designing appliances that significantly reduce energy consumption while delivering superior performance. This achievement not only recognises technological excellence but also highlights Crompton's role in advancing national energy conservation objectives. Promeet Ghosh, Managing Director and CEO, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. Accepted the award on behalf of the company, reflecting the organisation's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and consumer-centric solutions.

Crompton received this award for its BEE 5-star rated Storage Water Heater product, reaffirming its position as an industry frontrunner in energy-efficient and sustainable product innovation. The recognition follows Crompton's earlier win in 2023, marking yet another milestone in its sustained leadership in driving energy-efficient technologies in India.

The National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) is a prominent annual event that highlights exceptional contributions to energy conservation. Since its inception on December 14, 1991, these awards, presented by the esteemed dignitaries of the Government of India, acknowledges the exemplary efforts in energy conservation being undertaken across diverse sectors of the country. This initiative has further been instrumental in inspiring industries and establishments nationwide to adopt and champion the energy-efficient measures.

Speaking on this occasion, Promeet Ghosh, Managing Director and CEO, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, "Being recognised once again with the National Energy Conservation Award, especially by the Hon'ble President of India, is a tremendous honour and a reflection of Crompton's continued focus on pioneering energy-efficient innovations. This recognition as Appliance for the Year for our BEE 5-star rated storage Water heater Product highlights our commitment to developing appliances that prioritize sustainability without compromising on performance."

He further added, "At Crompton, we see sustainability not just as a responsibility, but also as a driver of smarter choices, sharper innovation, product differentiation and consumer affinity Being sustainable & ensuring energy efficiency is linked to doing good for the planet. This award not only acknowledges the efforts of our teams, but also reinforces our determination to continue advancing sustainable technologies for Indian households. We extend our sincere gratitude to the Government of India, Ministry of Power, and Bureau of Energy Efficiency for this prestigious recognition."

In alignment with the government's energy efficiency initiatives, Crompton introduced an impressive range of storage water heaters that have set new benchmarks in technology and aesthetics.

Building on this recognition, Crompton continues to advance its sustainability commitments. The Company's forward-looking sustainability roadmap integrates its entire value chain - from manufacturing and supply chain to product use. Initiatives such as carbon footprint assessments across key product categories, the Design for Sustainability (DfS) programme, and adoption of renewable energy at manufacturing facilities ensure that our appliances) deliver high performance while reducing environmental impact. These efforts reinforce Crompton's focus on energy-efficient innovation and support India's broader energy conservation goals, demonstrating how the Company is shaping a greener, low-carbon future through its products and operations.

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers. Beyond its consumer portfolio, Crompton also has a robust B2B presence in the Lighting segment, delivering advanced and energy-efficient solutions for commercial and industrial applications. In 2025, Crompton became the first lighting company to receive the GreenPro certification for its B2B lighting solution, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and innovation. Strengthening its foothold in the renewable energy space, the company has forayed into solar rooftops-representing a significant step forward in its contribution to India's evolving clean energy landscape. With solar solutions spanning lighting, pumps, and rooftops, Crompton continues to lead as a responsible and future-ready brand in sustainable energy.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2025. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among 'India's Top 500 Companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

