PRHUB strengthens leadership to fuel transformation & next phase of growth

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 21: PRHUB, one of India's leading independent, full-services PR and integrated communications firms has made a slew of senior hires and internal promotions for a stronger leadership structure that supports its next phase of growth. PRHUB is consciously evolving into a professional leadership-driven organization where senior leaders independently drive client relationships, strategic counsel, integrated campaigns and business growth across practices and geographies.

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- Harini Prabhu, who was running her own social & digital marketing firm in Hyderabad joins as Vice President - Account Management, Marcom & Digital

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- Krishnaprasad Balakrishnan (KP), ex-Ogilvy & Dentsu India, joins as Executive Creative Director

- Beerendra Jha joins as Market Lead - Chennai

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- Khurram Aslam joins as Market Lead - Hyderabad

- Emilee Kashyap has been elevated as Chief of Staff

- Raji (Rajam) Sarath is Associate Vice President - Account Management, Content & Personal Branding

- Sonam Motreja is Associate Vice President - Influencer marketing, associate support & media buying.

Commenting on the hiring and promotions, Xavier Prabhu, Founder & CEO, PRHUB, said, "Clients today need integrated thinking that delivers outcomes aligned to their business, branding and marketing priorities. They need lean partners equipped with the right blend of specialists, which is what the hiring of Harini and Krishna Prasad is about. Raji has been helming the fast-growing personal branding practice while Emilee has been quietly playing a strategic role in building the right organizational framework and Sonam has built a profitable revenue stream out of the areas she's been leading. Their promotion is our way of recognizing their contribution and impending key role in PRHUB's transformation. Beerendra and Khurram's joining in Chennai and Hyderabad means we have senior leaders in 5 of India's largest marketing, branding and PR markets. There are more senior hires, partnerships and strategic announcements in the offing as we ready PRHUB for transformation & exponential growth. Wish all of them well in their roles."

The company recently undertook a one of its' kind structured leadership assessment and capability-mapping exercise led by an independent senior professional in the space, aimed at aligning individual strengths with the evolving needs of the business and creating a more empowered leadership ecosystem within the organization. Based on the independent professional's report, a through revamp of the organizational structure and roles was carried out. The revised organizational structure and senior leadership depth across will catalyze its expansion into newer specialized offerings and integrated communications solutions.

About PRHUB:

Founded in late 2001, Bengaluru-based PRHUB with offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad besides senior people in Kochi & Pune, and has an associate network spanning 120+ locations. Among India's leading independent, full services PR/integrated communication firms, its offering spans strategic advisory, media relations, social & digital marketing, content, creative and marcom support among others. It is among the handful of firms to have built a specialized personal branding practice at scale and is in the process of launching two more specialized practices in 2026. It has successfully partnered 500+ organizations (profit and non-profit) spanning global niche MNCs, funded start-ups and Indian growth companies, so far. To know more, visit www.prhub.com

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