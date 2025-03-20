Prices of EVs to be same as petrol cars in 6 months, says Gadkari 

Prices of electric vehicles (EVs) will be equal to those of petrol vehicles in the country within six months, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

Addressing the 32nd Convergence India and 10th Smart Cities India Expo, Gadkari further said the construction work of the 212-km Delhi-Dehradun access-controlled expressway will be complete in the next three months.

"Within six months, the cost of electric vehicles will be equivalent to the cost of petrol vehicles," he said.

The minister said the government's policy is import substitute, cost-effectiveness, pollution-free and indigenous production.

To make India the third-largest economy, the country needs to improve its infrastructure sector, the Union minister said.

"By making good roads, we can reduce our logistics cost," he added.

Gadkari asserted that the future of the country's economy is very good and the government is committed towards smart cities and smart transport.

"We are working on mass rapid transport on electricity," he said.

Gadkari emphasised on the need to encourage new technology and innovation to reduce cost of road construction.