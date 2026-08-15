Pride of India 2026 Celebrates Excellence, Leadership & Social Impact

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New Delhi [India], August 15: SocialCraft24 Solutions proudly presents Pride of India 2026, recognizing distinguished achievers for their excellence, leadership, innovation, and meaningful contributions to society. The recognition celebrates professionals, educators, healthcare experts, researchers, entrepreneurs, and social changemakers who continue to create a positive impact through their work and dedication.

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Prof. (Dr.) S. Anandan Sankarasubramanian

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Prof. (Dr.) S. Anandan Sankarasubramanian is a distinguished dermatologist, academician, and Professor of Eminence at Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute, Chennai, with over four decades of excellence in clinical practice, medical education, and research. A former Dean and Head of the Department of Dermatology, he has made significant contributions to the field through academic leadership, teaching, clinical expertise, and public health initiatives. His extensive research work is reflected in more than 60 national and international publications, demonstrating his continued commitment to advancing dermatological knowledge and medical education. Widely recognized for his professional contributions, Dr. Anandan has received several prestigious lifetime achievement awards and is regarded as one of India's leading experts in dermatology. His remarkable journey reflects a sustained dedication to patient care, education, research, and the advancement of healthcare. In recognition of his distinguished contributions to medicine, dermatology, education, and research, Prof. (Dr.) S. Anandan Sankarasubramanian is being honoured with the Pride of India 2026 recognition.

Dr. Dnyaneshwar G. Battalwar

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Dr. Dnyaneshwar G. Battalwar is a distinguished Environmental Management and Sustainability expert with over 23 years of professional experience, known for combining academic expertise with practical solutions for sustainable development. He has served as an EIA Coordinator for the Mining Sector and as a Functional Area Expert in Water Pollution and Solid Hazardous Waste, empanelled by NABET under the Department of Science & Technology. His contributions to environmental conservation and sustainable innovation have earned him several recognitions, including the Greenpreneur Award, Environment Start-up Award, National Environmentalist of the Year, Best Business Services in Environmental Management, and the Award for Environmental Sustainability. Beyond professional achievements, Dr. Battalwar has been actively involved in academic initiatives, rehabilitation and resettlement programmes, and community welfare. His areas of interest include environmental protection, sustainable resource use, climate change, habitat restoration, carbon reduction, and responsible environmental practices. His vision focuses on balancing environmental, economic, and social development while promoting a sustainable and equitable future. In recognition of his valuable contributions to environmental sustainability, he is being honoured with the Pride of India 2026 recognition.

Dr. Sumana Talakokkula

Dr. Sumana Talakokkula, MBBS, OBGYN, FMAS, PGCHCM, is a Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist and CEO at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, as well as CEO of OBG Guru International LLC and Director of Revola Pharma, with over 18 years of clinical experience. She specializes in high-risk pregnancy management, minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, infertility care, and aesthetic and cosmetic gynecology. Beyond clinical practice, Dr. Sumana is a healthcare leader, educator, and mentor who trains medical students, residents, and young specialists. Her work spans research and advocacy in uterine fibroids, maternal and infant care, vascular health, and Artificial Intelligence in Obstetrics and Gynecology. She actively promotes digital transformation through telemedicine, electronic medical records, robotic innovations, and data-driven healthcare. Through community education and awareness initiatives, she advocates for informed and accessible women's healthcare. Her vision is to empower women through compassionate, technologically advanced, and patient-centric care while inspiring the next generation of doctors to lead with knowledge, empathy, and innovation. In recognition of her contributions to women's health, medical education, leadership, and healthcare innovation, she is being honoured with the Pride of India 2026 recognition.

Dr. Navneet Kaur

Dr. Navneet Kaur is a distinguished academician, researcher, and mentor recognized for her contributions to dental sciences and interdisciplinary healthcare research. With a specialization in Periodontology and Oral Implantology, she has demonstrated excellence in academics, research, teaching, and professional mentorship. She completed her BDS in 2007 and earned her Master's degree in Periodontology and Oral Implantology in 2016, securing the top position at the postgraduate level. Currently pursuing her PhD in Dental Sciences, Dr. Kaur serves as a Reader at National Dental College and Hospital, Derabassi, where she mentors students and contributes to academic development. She has authored more than 70 research publications and eight academic books, along with contributing to a book chapter on dental trauma. She has also reviewed over 160 research articles and served in editorial and peer-review roles for reputed journals. Her achievements include the Outstanding Research Award in Periodontics, Young Teacher of the Year, Best Periodontist Award, and National Pride and Excellence Award. She is being honoured with the Pride of India 2026 recognition for her contribution to dental education, research, and healthcare innovation.

Dr. Jai Shri Shankar Yadav

Dr. Jai Shri Shankar Yadav, Dean & Director - Physical Education, Yoga & Sports Science at Dr. C.V. Raman University, Kota, Bilaspur (C.G.), is a seasoned academician and sports professional with over 25 years of experience in Physical Education, Yoga, and Sports Science. He has played a significant role in advancing academic excellence, sports development, and research in his field. Dr. Yadav has successfully guided 22 M.Phil. and 15 Ph.D. scholars and has published more than 55 research papers in reputed national and international journals. His contributions have earned him multiple national and international recognitions in the areas of physical education, environmental awareness, and social service. His professional interests include sports performance, yoga research, fitness sciences, Indian knowledge systems, and youth development through sports. Through his work, he continues to promote holistic education, leadership through sports, and nation-building initiatives aligned with the Fit India and Khelo India movements. In recognition of his valuable contributions, he is being honoured with the Pride of India 2026 recognition.

Dr. Preeti Padmanabhan

Dr. Preeti Padmanabhan is a Professor of Biochemistry at SSPM Medical College & Lifetime Hospital, Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, where she is involved in teaching and training medical students. A trained Life Coach, she combines her medical expertise with innovative communication and mentoring skills to help young learners develop confidence, perspective, and their inherent potential. A committed lifelong learner, she has completed an International Post-graduate Diploma in Bioethics & Human Laws from the Department of Education, Porto, Portugal, reflecting her interest in contemporary issues connecting bioethics and the medical profession. Her contributions to medical teaching and research, along with her administrative abilities, have earned her several national and international awards. Beyond academics, Dr. Preeti is passionate about creative pursuits including sketching, fabric painting, poetry, blogging, cooking, and singing. She has written sixty sonnets, with her collection Sixty Sonnets successfully published. She also promotes physical fitness through motivational speeches and community engagement. Through her diverse achievements and dedication to education, mentorship, research, and personal development, she continues to inspire students and professionals. She is being honoured with the Pride of India 2026 recognition.

Mrs. Roopa Aravamudhan

Mrs. Roopa Aravamudhan, M.Phil. (Nutrition), Montessori Trained, and Certified Abacus & Vedic Maths Trainer, is a distinguished educator, entrepreneur, and mentor with over 25 years of experience in education. An accomplished academician, she secured the Third University Rank in M.Sc. and is also a Gold Medalist, reflecting her dedication to academic excellence. As the Founder & Director of BrainTech Learning Centre and Nrithyapriya Academy of Arts, she has created learning environments that promote academic excellence, creativity, confidence, and holistic development. Her institutions offer coaching across CBSE, ICSE, State Board, IGCSE, and NIOS curricula, along with specialized programmes in Abacus and Vedic Mathematics. Through her innovative teaching approach and commitment to student development, Mrs. Roopa has inspired and guided thousands of learners. In recognition of her valuable contribution to education, mentorship, and the empowerment of young minds, Mrs. Roopa Aravamudhan is being honoured with the Pride of India 2026 recognition.

Mrs. Tajinder Kaur

Mrs. Tajinder Kaur is a Chemistry Lecturer in the Government Sector, Punjab, currently serving at GSSSS Dhada Fateh Singh, Hoshiarpur. An eminent educationist, social worker, animal activist, and environmental advocate, she has made meaningful contributions to education, animal welfare, and conservation of natural resources. Her commitment to animal welfare has led her to rescue and provide shelter, medical assistance, and care to thousands of animals, birds, and snakes, while also offering free ambulance services for needy and accidental cases. She provides water facilities in hilly areas for animals and has created shelter spaces for those in need. Beyond animal welfare, she supports underprivileged students by providing educational assistance, books, and free online Chemistry and Biology classes for JEE and NEET aspirants at an orphanage. A passionate environmentalist, she plants more than 100 trees every year and actively conducts awareness campaigns promoting pollution control, sustainable living, and animal protection. Her dedication has earned her three district-level and two university-level awards. Guided by the principles of "Go Green" and "Go Vegan," Mrs. Tajinder Kaur continues to inspire students and communities through education, compassion, environmental responsibility, and selfless service. She is being honoured with the Pride of India 2026 recognition.

Prof. Lala Behari Sukla

Prof. Lala Behari Sukla is a distinguished scientist and academician with over four decades of contributions to bio-mineral processing, biotechnology, microbial biotechnology, hydrometallurgy, and bioenergy. He has been consecutively recognized among the Top 2% of Scientists Worldwide by Stanford University from 2020 to 2023, reflecting the global impact of his research. Currently serving as Director of the Biofuels and Bioprocessing Research Center at Siksha 'O' Anusandhan University, Bhubaneswar, he has published more than 256 research papers and holds 10 patents. He has previously served as Chief Scientist and Head of Bioresources Engineering at CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar, and has held eminent academic positions as Emeritus Scientist at CSIR and Emeritus Professor at AcSIR, New Delhi. A dedicated mentor, he has guided nine Ph.D. scholars and authored five books. His contributions have earned him several prestigious national and international honours, including the R.P. Das Memorial Award, S.R. Vyas Memorial Award, Global Teaching Excellence Award, and Innovative Professor of the Year Award. He is being honoured with the Pride of India 2026 recognition.

Mathew MV

Mathew MV, Chairman of NOCER India, Payam, Kerala, is associated with the Happy Village Global initiative, a people-centric vision focused on empowering communities through Gram Sabha and local governance while aligning village development with the Sustainable Development Goals. The initiative aims to create sustainable, connected, healthy, and harmonious communities through a structured framework of 20 modules covering areas such as confidence, competence, connectivity, entrepreneurship, financial awareness, health and wellbeing, climate action, consumer protection, legal awareness, digital governance, family welfare, community participation, and social equality. Happy Village Global emphasizes the active participation of local communities in decision-making, sustainable resource management, education, healthcare, environmental conservation, and economic development. Its vision includes strengthening Panchayati Raj institutions and empowering people to contribute toward transparent, accountable, and sustainable local governance. Through initiatives addressing renewable energy, water conservation, organic farming, waste management, education, healthcare, environmental protection, and community development, the concept seeks to build villages where people, plants, animals, and natural resources can coexist harmoniously. With its focus on grassroots empowerment, sustainability, and community wellbeing, Mathew MV is being honoured with the Pride of India 2026 recognition.

Nasir Hussain

Nasir Hussain, Administrator, Healthcare Education Leader, Researcher, National Awardee, and Ph.D. Scholar, is a promising professional dedicated to advancing healthcare education and institutional excellence. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master's in Anatomy & Physiology and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Medical-Surgical Nursing. As the Administrator of the Stephens Group of Institutions, he provides strategic leadership across Stephens College of Nursing, Stephens College of Pharmacy, and Stephens Institute of Paramedical Sciences, overseeing academic administration, regulatory compliance, quality assurance, infrastructure development, and institutional planning. Earlier in his career, he gained valuable experience in healthcare operations, logistics, procurement, and management. A passionate researcher, Nasir has authored five published research papers, contributing to nursing education and healthcare research. His contributions have earned him the National Prestige Award 2024 for Research and Administration and the National Award in Global Leadership 2025 for Excellence in Nursing Education. Through his leadership, integrity, and commitment to excellence, he continues to contribute meaningfully to healthcare education and institutional development. He is being honoured with the Pride of India 2026 recognition.

Dr. Bharat Dave

Dr. Bharat Dave (M.Sc. Geology, Ph.D.) is a distinguished consultant and practitioner with over 30 years of experience in palmistry and related fields of holistic and energy-based practices. His professional expertise includes paranormal activity investigation and healing, Reiki, Energy Vastu consultation, colour and crystal therapy, aura science, and geopathic stress line analysis. With a strong commitment to his work and continuous exploration of these specialized areas, Dr. Dave has established a notable presence through his extensive experience and contributions. His achievements have been recognized through an impressive collection of 315 awards from different parts of India, along with international recognition across nine countries. He has also been associated with the World Book of Records and Limca Book of Records and is a Gold Medalist. His diverse expertise and decades of dedicated practice reflect his commitment to developing knowledge and providing guidance in the fields he specializes in. In recognition of his extensive experience, achievements, and contributions, Dr. Bharat Dave is being honoured with the Pride of India 2026 recognition.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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