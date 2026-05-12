Prikus Secures USD 2.5 Million Funding to Accelerate AI-Driven Cybersecurity Expansion

As cyberattacks continue to rise across industries worldwide, cybersecurity is rapidly becoming one of the most critical sectors in the global technology landscape. From ransomware attacks and enterprise breaches to financial fraud and cloud vulnerabilities, organizations today are facing increasingly sophisticated digital threats. Businesses across sectors are now investing heavily in proactive cybersecurity infrastructure, threat intelligence systems, and enterprise security automation.

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Against this backdrop, Hyderabad-based cybersecurity and digital technology company Prikus has secured USD 2.5 million in strategic funding from a group of private angel investors.

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The funding is expected to support the company’s plans to expand its cybersecurity research capabilities, accelerate product development, and build scalable enterprise security technologies for Indian and international markets.

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Founded by cybersecurity entrepreneur Prameel Arjun, Prikus has established its presence across cybersecurity consulting, vulnerability assessment and penetration testing (VAPT), digital trust services, and enterprise security solutions.

According to people familiar with the development, the company is now preparing to significantly strengthen its focus on proprietary cybersecurity products and enterprise-grade security platforms.

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Sources indicate that the company is working on advanced cybersecurity technologies involving AI-assisted threat intelligence, enterprise vulnerability management, cloud security visibility, security automation, risk analytics, and continuous monitoring systems designed to help organizations proactively strengthen their digital infrastructure.

Industry experts believe the cybersecurity sector is entering a major growth cycle globally, particularly as enterprises increasingly shift towards cloud infrastructure, digital operations, and AI-driven systems.

“Cybersecurity is no longer a secondary technology function. It has become a business-critical layer for every organization operating in the digital economy,” said a Hyderabad-based technology analyst tracking enterprise security trends.

People close to the funding discussions said investors were particularly encouraged by Prikus’ long-term product vision, technical depth, and focus on building scalable cybersecurity technology from India.

Speaking on the development, founder Prameel Arjun said the company’s vision is centered around building intelligent cybersecurity technologies capable of serving enterprises at scale.

“The future of cybersecurity lies in intelligent automation, proactive threat intelligence, and scalable security systems. Organizations today require much more than traditional security services. They need technologies that can continuously evolve alongside modern cyber threats,” he said.

He further added that the newly raised capital would primarily be utilized towards engineering expansion, cybersecurity research infrastructure, cloud environments, product development, and scaling technical teams.

Investor sources also stated that entrepreneur and investor Mr. B R Reddy, who led the investment round, expressed strong confidence in both the company’s direction and Prameel Arjun’s technical capabilities.

People associated with the discussions said Mr. Reddy described Arjun as “an extraordinary cybersecurity mind” with strong execution ability and deep technical understanding.

“He has the clarity, conviction, and product vision required to build something meaningful in the cybersecurity space. Founders with strong technical grounding and long-term thinking are rare,” a source familiar with the interaction quoted Mr. Reddy as saying.

The company is expected to expand its cybersecurity research and engineering operations over the coming months while accelerating development of its core enterprise security platform.

Industry observers believe India is witnessing the rise of a new generation of cybersecurity companies focused on building globally relevant enterprise security products, particularly in areas such as AI-driven security, threat intelligence, cloud protection, and digital risk management.

With the latest funding round, Prikus joins a growing list of Indian technology companies attempting to build globally scalable cybersecurity products from India.

Prikus, which has operational footprints across Hyderabad, Bangalore, Dubai, and Singapore, currently works across cybersecurity consulting, VAPT, enterprise security solutions, digital trust services, and next-generation cybersecurity product development.

The company is presently focused on building scalable cybersecurity technologies and enterprise-grade security platforms for Indian and international markets.

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