Prime Awards and Events Concludes 8th International Prime Awards – Asia 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, Celebrating Global Excellence and Cross-Border Innovation

VMPL

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], September 9: The International Prime Awards and Events successfully hosted the 8th International Prime Awards – Asia 2026 on 24th July 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Convening distinguished leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, and industry professionals from across Asia, Europe, and Africa, the landmark gala reinforced the organization’s standing as a premier global recognition platform.

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Founded in 2022 by Ms. Sujany Rodrigues (Founder) and Mr. Daniel Salter (Co-Founder), the International Prime Awards was established to honor exceptional individuals, trailblazing enterprises, and influential institutions driving meaningful progress worldwide. Since its launch, the platform has grown into an internationally respected symbol of excellence across business, technology, healthcare, education, finance, sustainability, and communications.

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More than a traditional ceremony, the event delivered an immersive international business experience featuring high-level keynote addresses, strategic panel discussions, cross-cultural performances, curated networking sessions, and a formal gala dinner. The program facilitated strategic dialogues, knowledge transfer, and cross-border partnership opportunities among corporate executives, investors, and emerging changemakers.

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The International Prime Awards Asia 2026 celebrated regional and Asia leaders across diverse industries:

* Mr. Abdulrahman Alonaizan, Chief Business Continuity Officer, Arab National Bank (Saudi Arabia) – Lifetime Achievement in Business Continuity & Resilience

* Mr. Bhrein R. Salazar, Deputy Chief Customer Success Officer, CamGSM Plc (Cambodia) – Telecommunications and Customer Transformation Executive of the Year

* Ms. Chong Gan Leng, Founder & Principal, GL Chong & Co and CGL Tax Services Sdn. Bhd (Malaysia) – Distinguished Corporate Governance & SME Leadership Award

* Cybertronium Group (Malaysia) – Enterprise Security Outcomes Partner of the Year Award

* Dr. Ayu Widianingrum, Founder & Doctor, Widya Esthetic Clinic (Indonesia) – Outstanding Aesthetic Doctor & Social Impact Leader Award

* Dr. B V A Ranga Reddy, Senior Consultant Cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals (India) – Pioneer in Advanced Interventional Cardiology & Structural Heart Disease

* Dr. Clement Arul, CEO, Cybertronium Group (Malaysia) – Distinguished Cybersecurity Leader of the Year Award

* Dr. Hajra Nazir, International Liaison Partner & Head of Corporate Advisory, VASS International (UAE) – Leadership Excellence in Business Advisory & Compliance Award

* Dr. Kengkran Louvirojanakul, CEO, B2G Solution (Thailand) – Distinguished Leadership in Public Affairs and Regulatory Strategy Award

* Dr. Krishna Bhargav Reddy Vem, Consultant Orthopaedics & Spine Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals (India) – Pioneer in Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery & Precision Orthopaedics

* Dr. Muralidhara Belur, Operations Manager, Allied Contracting LLC (UAE) – Distinguished Leader in Project Delivery & Construction Governance Award

* Dr. Najood Adnan Issa Al-Shareeda, Senior Medical Coordinator (Arabic Section), Bumrungrad International Hospital (Thailand) – Medical Coordinator of the Year

* Dr. Subhashini Rama Linggam, VP of HR & Administrations, OSHRS (Malaysia) – Asia-Pacific HR Executive & Empowerment Leader of the Year Award

* Embiggen X – International Enterprise & AI Transformation Partner of the Year Award

* Mr. George Lim, Founder & CEO, YQueue (Singapore) – Lifetime Achievement Award for Entrepreneurial Vision & Cross-Industry Innovation

* Lets Go Maldives Pvt. Ltd. (Maldives) – The Vanguard for Private Island Portfolios & Luxury Tour Excellence

* Ms. Lim Hyang Mi Stegers, Founder, Spice up your QI (Netherlands) – Transformational Leadership Through Ancient Wisdom Award

* Ms. Maryam Ahmed Haroon, Director of Engineering Affairs & Planning, Fujairah Municipality (UAE) – Sustainable Urban Planning & Infrastructure Leadership Award

* Chef Mohamed Tharik, Shangri-La Dubai (UAE) – Outstanding Chef of the Year in Luxury Hospitality

* Ms. Neenu Maria Thankachan, Advanced Threat Operations Consultant, Cybertronium Group (Malaysia) – Strategic Cyber Security & AI Advisory Champion Award

* Nutricircle Limited (India) – Global Pioneer in Millet & Indigenous Plant-Protein Isolation

* Ms. Pallavi Desai, Business Development SRM, EXANTE / Associate Director, Banyan Tree Asset Management (UAE) – Distinguished Wealth Management Leader & Portfolio Expert of the Year Award

* Pn. Hjh. Mastura Abd Manap, CEO, Scubatex Holding Berhad (Malaysia) – Visionary Leader in Sustainable Marine Tourism & ESG Excellence

* Mr. Rashed Mohammed Alabdullatif, Founder & Owner, TITTO RICCI (Saudi Arabia) – Legacy Laureate for Lifetime Achievement in Luxury & Cultural Heritage

* Mr. Rolan Marco Garcia, Founder, CEO & Managing Partner, Embiggen X – The Enterprise AI Systems Architect of the Year

* Sriman Japadas, Founding Director, Qi Group (UAE) – International Pioneer in Conscious Leadership & Wealth Strategy Award

* Sure Growth Management Services FZE (UAE) – Most Trusted Commercial & Project Management Consultancy of the Year

* VASS International (UAE) – Excellence in Global Audit, Tax & Advisory Services Award

* Zad International United LLC (Oman) – Excellence in F&B Brand Incubation & Portfolio Management

* Mr. Ajaya Kumar R, VP, Roots of Happiness Foundation (India) – The Legacy Builder Award for Industrial Leadership & Social Service

* Dr. Ketan Sheth, Chairman & MD, Pooja Infracon Pvt. Ltd (India) – Titan of Infrastructure & Community Building

* Bengkel Kereta Berakas Sdn Bhd (BKB) (Brunei) – Excellence in National Automotive Logistics & Heavy Recovery Award

* Ms. Salam Abou Hanna (UAE) – Global Legal Strategist & Corporate Governance Visionary Award

* Mr. Sachin Jain, Director, Maikripa Pooja Realty LLP (India) – Visionary Leader in International Trade, Mining, and Global Enterprise

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Malaysia, the ceremony united Asia’s visionary leaders to celebrate excellence, foster regional collaboration, and honor outstanding contributions across diverse sectors.

https://officialprimeawards.com/

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