Prime Minister Narendra Modi Endorses Business on Wheels Innovation, visits and interacts with Noida based company: Azimuth Business on Wheels at the recently held UP International Trade Show 2025.

Azimuth Business on Wheels Showcases New-Age Mobile Entrepreneurship ideas aligned with Make in India Vision. Azimuth Business on Wheels, leading experts in manufacturing and designing customised mobile F&B units, food trailers, container cafés, food and beverage trucks and modern vending carts - received recognition at the UP International Trade Show 2025, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the company’s innovative business ideas which is fully aligned with the Government’s Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Prime Minister Modi in his address at the UPITS2025 reinforced the government's commitment to manufacturing and innovation, stating: “You all know how much emphasis the government is placing on Make in India and manufacturing. We want to manufacture everything from chips to ships in India. And that is why we are continuously working for your ease of doing business.” Among the innovations on display, Azimuth Business on Wheels showcase drew the Prime Minister’s attention, with Founder & Director Puneet Anand personally interacting with PM Modi about the future of mobile entrepreneurship and setting up of urban street vending zones across India with the right support from the dispensation.

Transforming India’s Street Food & Mobile Business Landscape Azimuth’s innovative models are designed to transform urban and tourism ecosystems with cleaner vending zones, organised trailer hubs, hygienic container cafés and vibrant food trailers. These solutions not only support small entrepreneurs with ready-to-use business infrastructure (like food trucks, modern food carts) but also create new employment opportunities and contribute to India’s journey towards self-reliance.

Speaking on the occasion, Puneet Anand, Founder & Director of Azimuth Business on Wheels, said: “To have met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and discussed the future of Business on Wheels is a tremendous endorsement of the transformative potential that lies ahead. With the right government support & encouragement, I firmly believe we are on the cusp of a significant scale-up in the mobile entrepreneurship sector – creating new ideas, driving innovation, and redefining how businesses reach people.” Uttar Pradesh as a Hub for Innovation and Manufacturing The interaction highlights Uttar Pradesh’s ambition to position itself not only as a strong manufacturing hub but also as a leader in tourism infrastructure and innovative business models. Mobile entrepreneurship, as championed by Azimuth, is uniquely placed to bridge both aspirations, creating practical pathways for entrepreneurs while enhancing the aesthetics and hygiene of India’s public spaces.

About Azimuth Business on Wheels Headquartered in Noida, Azimuth Business on Wheels has emerged as one of India's foremost manufacturers of mobile food and beverage infrastructure - from food trailers, food trucks to container cafés, smart carts, retail units and now even curated mobile food trailer zones. The company equips entrepreneurs with affordable, scalable solutions that blend mobility, modern design and practical business innovation. Azimuth also operates a second manufacturing facility in Erode, Tamil Nadu

