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Home / Business / Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Interact with Two Hapur Athletes on National Sports Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Interact with Two Hapur Athletes on National Sports Day

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ANI
Updated At : 06:08 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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PNN

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Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 26: On the occasion of National Sports Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with athletes and young people from across the country under the 'Khelo India Samvaad' programme on August 27. Monad University in Hapur has been selected as one of the venues for the programme, where the Prime Minister will virtually interact with two athletes from the district, Himani Sandh and Mayank Kumar. The programme will also be screened live at the university.

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Deputy Sports Officer Aruna Singh and District Youth Officer Ekta Mishra said that the Prime Minister's virtual address will begin at 8 am at selected educational institutions across 150 districts in the country. Preparations for the programme have been completed at Monad University, with efforts being made to ensure maximum participation of young people and athletes from the district.

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Following the Prime Minister's interaction, a local youth dialogue will be organised with athletes, youth representatives and people associated with the sporting community. The discussion will focus on encouraging young people to take up sports, expanding sports infrastructure and facilities, and creating greater opportunities for athletes and emerging sporting talent.

The programme will also highlight the development of sports infrastructure and facilities across the country over the past decade, the support being provided to athletes, initiatives to nurture sporting talent, and preparations for upcoming Olympic and Commonwealth Games.

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During the youth dialogue session, participants will have an opportunity to share their views, ideas and suggestions on the development of sports and opportunities for athletes. According to officials, suggestions received from the participating youth will be recorded in a designated register and forwarded for further consideration. Useful and impactful suggestions may also be published in the name of the young participant or athlete who submitted them.

The programme has generated considerable enthusiasm among athletes and young people in Hapur. Officials have appealed to maximum numbers of youngsters and sportspersons to participate in the programme and share their views and suggestions regarding the development of sports and the future of athletes.

The event is expected to provide an important platform for motivating young people towards sports, highlighting opportunities available in the sporting sector and encouraging emerging talent from Hapur and across the country.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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