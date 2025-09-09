Prime TriGen Wealth Ltd. Opens Gurugram Branch to Serve Ultra-HNIs and HNIs Amid Rapid Industry Growth

GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime TriGen Wealth Ltd. (PTWL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Prime Securities Ltd., has launched a new branch at Golf Course Road in Gurugram dedicated to serving Ultra High Net-Worth Individuals (Ultra-HNIs) and High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs). This expansion strengthens PTWL's presence in North India and underlines its commitment to offering structured wealth solutions to a growing base of affluent clients.

India's wealth management sector is expanding at a fast pace. Deloitte India's recent report estimates that assets under management could nearly double from USD 1.1 trillion in FY24 to USD 2.3 trillion by FY29, driven by rising affluence, generational wealth transfers, and growing demand for structured advisory. The rapid growth in the number of HNIs is creating strong demand for sophisticated services such as estate planning, succession management, and family office support.

Reinforcing its leadership team, PTWL recently welcomed Paramjeet Singh Chopra as Co-Founder & Senior Executive Director – Business Unit Head, Private Clients, at the Gurugram office. With over two decades of experience at institutions like LGT Wealth India, ICICI Securities, and Deutsche Bank, he will play a key role in building and expanding PTWL's Private Clients business in the northern belt.

Sailesh Balachandran, Founder & Joint-CEO, Prime TriGen Wealth Ltd., said, "Gurugram is home to a large base of senior executives and first-generation entrepreneurs who want their wealth to work harder for them. While executives often look for structured strategies to secure their financial independence and retirement, entrepreneurs focus on consolidating business gains and building long-term legacies. Both are increasingly thinking about governance, succession, and preservation of wealth. Our role is to provide solutions that address these priorities and ensure wealth is transferred seamlessly across generations with continuity and control."

Maneesh Kapoor, Founder & Joint-CEO, Prime TriGen Wealth Ltd., added, "At the same time, the wealth landscape has become more diversified and complex. Clients today manage portfolios across private equity, listed markets, real estate, and global assets. What they need is a Private Banker who can simplify this complexity, provide integrated strategies, and ensure execution with discipline and transparency. That is the gap Prime TriGen Wealth Ltd. aims to fill in Gurugram."

Akshay Gupta, Director, Prime Securities Ltd., said, "With PTWL, we are extending Prime Securities' legacy of market credibility, financial expertise, and strategic insights into wealth management. Backed by Prime, TriGen Wealth brings the strength of institutional networks and multi-asset capabilities to its clients. The Gurugram branch is an important step in taking this platform closer to Ultra-HNIs and HNIs in North India, providing them with stability, innovation, and trusted solutions for building and preserving wealth."

Paramjeet Singh Chopra said, "The opening of PTWL's Gurugram branch has expanded the firm's presence to nine locations across India. The branch will play a key role in PTWL's North India strategy, providing portfolio management, estate and succession planning, and family office solutions. A team of senior private bankers, each with over a decade of experience, will offer client-centric solutions powered by technology to deliver deeper engagement and sharper portfolio oversight."

About Prime TriGen Wealth Ltd. (PTWL): https://www.trigenwealth.com/

Prime TriGen Wealth Ltd. (PTWL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Prime Securities Ltd. The firm focuses on providing integrated wealth management solutions by combining technology-driven platforms with the expertise of its leadership and relationship teams. PTWL's offerings are designed to meet the needs of HNIs, UHNI families, entrepreneurs, and institutions across India's evolving wealth landscape.

About Prime Securities Limited (NSE: PRIMESECU) (BSE: 500337): https://primesec.com/

Prime Securities Limited ("Prime") is a SEBI registered Category-I Merchant Banker since almost 3 decades. Prime is among the top pure play Investment Banking (IB) outfits in India. Prime offers a wide and diverse service offering that includes facilitating equity and debt capital, M&A advisory, QIPs, debt syndication, structured credit, restructurings & resolutions, rights issues, buybacks, open offers, delisting, etc. Prime is listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited since 1995.

