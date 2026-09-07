Print meets Pixels: Media Expo New Delhi to reflect an industry evolving across print, signage, digital OOH and branding solutions

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 7: Media Expo – India’s most trusted trade fair for indoor and outdoor advertising, printing and signage solutions, is set to return to Bharat Mandapam for its 59th edition from 17 – 19 September 2026. The show arrives at a moment when the industry is evolving across two interconnected fronts: a strong and resilient print and signage ecosystem that continues to drive visual communication across India, alongside a rapidly expanding digital layer of LED displays, video walls and interactive advertising solutions. This edition will bring together a larger, more international line-up of exhibitors, spanning established print and signage players to emerging digital display technologies.

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With this backdrop the upcoming edition of Media Expo New Delhi will mark a significant step up in scale, with the exhibition footprint expanding to 14,000 sqm gross area, 140+ exhibitors, 300+ products and 200+ brands. The 2025 Delhi edition recorded 12,000 sqm gross space and 135 exhibitors underscoring the scale of the industry’s reach and the trust the platform holds among the trade professionals nationwide.

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International participation in the 2026 edition is a defining feature, led by China, Taiwan, and Italy. The growing global interest reflects India’s rising profile as a manufacturing and consumptions hub for print, signage and display technologies.

India’s print and signage sector is being driven by forces reshaping the country’s commercial landscape. As businesses across retail, FMCG, automotive, real estate and hospitality compete for consumer attention in an increasingly crowded marketplace – the demand for high-impact, innovative and cost-efficient visual communication solutions have grown sharply. The rapid expansion of organised retail, the growth of e-commerce-linked physical touchpoints, and a nationwide infrastructure and construction boom have all created sustained demand for signage, branding and display solutions across shopping complexes, transit hubs, commercial establishments and public infrastructure.

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The 2026 edition will spotlight some if the fastest-growing segments in the industry, including ACP and advanced signage materials, digital signage and digital display solutions, with participants such as Figo Communications expected to showcase innovations in this space. LED Display and visual communication technologies, along with technology-driven printing and signage solution, will feature prominently alongside large-format digital printing and POP/POS and retail branding solutions, reflecting how the industry’s product mix is evolving well beyond traditional print.

Among the prominent Indian exhibitors confirmed for this edition are Aluearth Industries, Britomatics India, ColorjetIndia, Epson India, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Lisco Systems, Mehta Hitech Industries, Negi Sign Systems & Supplies Co, Rextone Industries, Satyam Acrylic Plastics, Shree GaneshjiGums, True Colors Solutions & Technologies and XLAM Corporate along with several other leading Indian brands. From the internation front, Easy Building Plastic Co Ltd, Foshan Skyscraper New Material Co Ltd Gildo Profilati Srl, Graphictac Technology Co Ltd, Jiangxi Oujia Industrial Co Ltd, Jiangxi Ounuo Acrylic Technology Co Ltd and more will be participating in the show. Their participation brings together established names from across India’s print, signage and visual communication ecosystem.

Visitors to Media Expo New Delhi can expect to explore the latest in printing equipment, fabricating, finishing and decorating machines and equipment, digital imaging and printing services, digital signage, signage, sign substrates and equipment, architectural hardware, outdoor advertising, printing inks, and 3D printing, making the show a comprehensive sourcing destination for the entire visual communication value chain.

The show is a must-attend event for channel partners, service providers, designers and consultants, agencies, and organised and traditional retail players across FMCG, lifestyle, apparel and HoReCa sectors, all of whom rely on the platform to discover new formats, products, technologies, materials, machineries and equipment for branding, advertising, and signage.

Expressing his remarks ahead of the show, Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, stated: “Media Expo New Delhi has always evolved in step with the industry it serves, and this year’s edition reflects just how far that industry has come. With businesses across every sector investing in visibility and brand experience like never before, the demand for smarter and more innovative solutions for advertising, branding signage and printing solutions has never been higher. The growth we are seeing in exhibitor participation, international interest and product diversity is a clear signal of where this industry is headed, and we are glad to share that Media Expo New Delhi continues to be the platform where that advancements and industry stakeholders come together.”

Media Expo New Delhi has positioned itself specifically as the meeting ground for India’s printing, signage and branding value chain, connecting manufacturers, technology providers, channel partners and end-user businesses under one roof.

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