Pristyn Care Launches its First Super-speciality Hospital in South Delhi, Ushering in a New Era of Patient-centric Healthcare

New Delhi [India], February 14: In a bold step that promises to reshape the nation's healthcare landscape, Pristyn Care has unveiled its first Super-specialty hospital in South Delhi. This state-of-the-art facility marks a significant milestone for the healthcare startup, which has rapidly grown to become a trusted name in secondary care across 25 cities in India.

The new hospital boasts four modular operating theatres (OTs) equipped with advanced technology, including a Level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), ensuring top-notch care for the youngest and most vulnerable patients. In addition, the facility boasts dedicated departments for dermatology and plastic surgery, equipped with high-end machines, further enhancing its comprehensive range of services.

Over the past five years, Pristyn Care has successfully performed 300,000 surgeries, even navigating the challenges posed by COVID-19. The company now facilitates over 3 million patient interactions per year and registers 100,000 surgery patients monthly.

"Our journey from leveraging partner facilities for surgeries to establishing our own hospital is the final frontier in delivering comprehensive, high-quality care," said one of the Pristyn Care founders. The new hospital is a beacon of innovation in super-specialty healthcare. Pristyn Care operates across general surgery, ophthalmology, gynaecology, bariatrics, orthopedics, plastic surgery, and urology, making it a leader among India's top multi-specialty secondary care providers. The launch of the South Delhi hospital signals a strategic evolution for Pristyn Care, shifting from an asset-light model to a dedicated hospital. Healthcare experts note that integrating digital innovation with physical infrastructure sets a new benchmark in healthcare delivery.

Pristyn Care plans to open 50 hospitals in the next three years across 25 cities, ensuring top-tier medical services are readily accessible and improving treatment outcomes and patient satisfaction. To support its expansion, Pristyn Care aims to grow its healthcare workforce to 3,500+ staff and 750+ surgeons, enhancing its ability to provide specialized care.

As the surgery business approaches INR 500+ Cr in FY 25, Pristyn Care has also reduced EBITDA burn by 60% year-over-year, demonstrating sustainable growth and financial stability. Pristyn's advanced software technology ensures seamless integration of administrative and medical functions, enhancing transparency, streamlining operations, and ensuring superior patient care.

As Pristyn Care continues to push the boundaries of patient-centric care, the new South Delhi hospital is poised to serve as a hub of excellence. With its commitment to innovation and accessibility, the company is set to redefine the future of multi-specialty secondary care nationwide.

