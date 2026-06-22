Priti Bamra Unveils Debut Production 'Heer', a Soulful Punjabi Love Ballad Featuring Baljit Wadali

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 22: UK-based Indian entrepreneur Priti Bamra has made her debut as a music producer with the release of Heer, a soulful Punjabi love ballad launched under Damki Music and Entertainment, a UK and India-based music label. The single also marks the much-awaited return of singer Baljit Wadali to the recording scene after nearly a decade, reflecting the label's vision of creating meaningful musical experiences rooted in culture, emotion, and storytelling.

Advertisement

The music video for Heer tells a heartfelt story of love, companionship, and emotional connection, inspired by the timeless emotions that have defined generations of Punjabi romance. Rather than retelling the legendary Heer-Ranjha tale, the song celebrates the beauty of genuine affection and lasting bonds. Through a cinematic narrative, the video follows two individuals as they discover and cherish their connection, blending traditional Punjabi emotions with contemporary visual storytelling.

Advertisement

Speaking about the music video, Priti Bamra shared, "Heer holds a special place in my heart as it marks my debut as a producer and the beginning of an exciting journey for Damki Music and Entertainment. I wanted our first release to be timeless, emotional, and deeply rooted in Punjabi culture. The song beautifully captures the essence of love and human connection, and I hope audiences connect with it as much as we did while creating it. This is just the beginning of our journey, and I am excited about what lies ahead."

Speaking about the song, the acclaimed singer Baljit Wadali shared, "Heer is a melody that instantly connected with me because of its simplicity and heartfelt emotions. It beautifully captures the warmth, affection, and sincerity that make love so special. Returning to the recording studio after nearly a decade with a song like this feels incredibly meaningful. I am thankful to Priti Bamra and the entire team at Damki Music and Entertainment for their support and belief in the project. I hope listeners enjoy Heer and connect with its emotions."

Advertisement

Shot at Ludhiana Film City, Heer has been crafted to complement the song's emotional depth with visually striking imagery and a romantic setting. The makers have used a blend of picturesque sets and scenic backdrops to bring the story to life, creating a viewing experience that is both engaging and visually appealing.

Helmed by director Sagar Katha and penned by lyricist Amar Dinewal, Heer is a heartfelt celebration of love and companionship. Featuring Baljit Wadali and Muskan Gupta, the song combines soulful music with an emotionally driven narrative, offering audiences a timeless romantic experience. Released under 'Damki Music and Entertainment', 'Heer' is now available across digital platforms.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)