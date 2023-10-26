Private banks told to have at least two whole-time directors

PTI

Mumbai, October 25

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday asked private banks and wholly-owned subsidiaries of foreign banks to ensure at least two whole-time directors (WTDs), including the MD & CEO, on their Boards to facilitate succession planning.

Given the growing complexity of the banking sector, it becomes imperative to establish an effective senior management team to navigate the ongoing and emerging challenges, the RBI said.

“Establishment of such a team may also facilitate succession planning, especially in the background of the regulatory stipulations in respect of tenure and upper age limit for managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) positions,” it said.

The RBI asked banks to ensure the presence of at least two WTDs, including the MD & CEO, on their Boards, to address issues and challenges.

