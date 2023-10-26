Private banks told to have at least two whole-time directors

Mumbai, October 25
The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday asked private banks and wholly-owned subsidiaries of foreign banks to ensure at least two whole-time directors (WTDs), including the MD & CEO, on their Boards to facilitate succession planning.
Given the growing complexity of the banking sector, it becomes imperative to establish an effective senior management team to navigate the ongoing and emerging challenges, the RBI said.
“Establishment of such a team may also facilitate succession planning, especially in the background of the regulatory stipulations in respect of tenure and upper age limit for managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) positions,” it said.
The RBI asked banks to ensure the presence of at least two WTDs, including the MD & CEO, on their Boards, to address issues and challenges.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...