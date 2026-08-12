Private Community Marks Its India Launch, Expands Presence Across Four States to Build an AI-Powered Strategic Business Community for Entrepreneurs

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: Private Community®, the world's leading AI-powered strategic business community for entrepreneurs, is strengthening its footprint across India, with Mumbai serving as one of the leading centres for its growing entrepreneurial ecosystem. An event held in Mumbai by the organization, brought together entrepreneurs and business leaders from diverse industries, offering an introduction to Private Community®'s proprietary AI-powered business intelligence platform, structured peer-learning programmes and Vision & Mission Driven® framework.

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With successful operations now established across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the organisation is bringing together founders, business owners and industry leaders through its proprietary AI platform, COMBINE™, enabling entrepreneurs to leverage AI-powered business intelligence, structured peer collaboration and global expertise to make better business decisions and build future-ready enterprises.

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As India strengthens its global leadership in entrepreneurship, innovation and artificial intelligence through initiatives such as the IndiaAI Mission and progressive state policies, Private Community® aims to complement this momentum by creating trusted business communities that empower entrepreneurs to learn from one another, exchange practical business insights and leverage AI to accelerate sustainable growth.

Monica Pasini, Dario Castagna and Mac Srinivasan are the Co-Founders of Private Community®.

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Mac Srinivasan said, "India is entering one of the most exciting phases in its entrepreneurial journey. As artificial intelligence reshapes the way businesses operate, entrepreneurs need more than technology; they need trusted business intelligence, meaningful collaboration and practical insights to make better decisions. Through Private Community® and our proprietary AI platform, COMBINE™, we are bringing together entrepreneurs who can learn from one another, solve real business challenges and build future-ready businesses. Mumbai marks an important milestone in our India journey as we continue expanding our presence across the country's leading entrepreneurial hubs."

Monica Pasini and Dario Castagna said, "India represents one of the world's most dynamic and entrepreneurial economies, and we believe it will play a defining role in shaping the future of global business. Private Community® was created to combine the power of human intelligence with artificial intelligence, enabling entrepreneurs to collaborate, exchange practical business insights and make better-informed decisions. Our long-term vision is to build strategic business communities across India that empower entrepreneurs to grow sustainably while remaining connected to a global community of business leaders."

Ish Jain, Kush Trivedi and Amar Lodaya, Regional Presidents for Maharashtra, Private Community® said, "Maharashtra has long been one of India's most influential business and entrepreneurial hubs, with Mumbai at its heart. As entrepreneurs navigate an increasingly competitive and AI-driven business environment, there is a growing need for a curated community that combines AI-powered business intelligence, practical business insights, meaningful collaboration and global expertise. Through Private Community®, we look forward to building a trusted ecosystem where entrepreneurs can learn from one another, make better business decisions and create sustainable long-term growth."

Private Community® unites entrepreneurs and professionals into structured communities designed for long-term impact.

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