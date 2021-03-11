Privatised Air India loses preferential status for international flights

Privatised Air India loses preferential status for international flights

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 25

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in a circular, has announced that Tata Group-owned Air India has lost its preferential access to bilateral rights for operating flights to another country.

Bilateral rights

  • When Air India was owned by the government, it had preferential access to bilateral rights, which were granted under air services agreements signed between two countries
  • For the airlines of a particular country to operate international flights to another country, the two sides have to negotiate and sign a "bilateral air services agreement", which decides how many flights (or seats) per week can be allowed to fly from one country to the other

When Air India was owned by the government, it had preferential access to bilateral rights, which were granted under air services agreements signed between two countries. But now the Tata Group controls Air India after successfully winning the bid for the airline on October 8 last year.

Clause 3.6 of the previous DGCA circular stated, "Due consideration shall be given to the operational plans submitted by Air India Ltd before allocation of the traffic rights to the other eligible applicants." The fresh DGCA circular, which was issued on April 19, removed the clause.

"The Central government may at its discretion grant or deny allocation of traffic rights to any air transport undertaking having regard to its preparedness to undertake such operations, viability of the operations on a particular route, overall interests of the civil aviation sector etc.," the fresh circular read.

For the airlines of a particular country to operate international flights to another country, the two sides have to negotiate and sign a "bilateral air services agreement", which decides how many flights (or seats) per week can be allowed to fly from one country to the other.

Once such an agreement is signed, each country is free to allocate the bilateral rights to its respective airlines. But even after such flying rights are allocated to an airline, it must have slots at both the airports in order to start flight operations and a slot is a date and time at which an airline's aircraft is permitted to depart or arrive at an airport. The slots are allocated by a panel comprising civil aviation ministry and DGCA officials, airport operators and airlines, among others.

#air india

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Sonia Gandhi approves Sunil Jakhar's removal from Congress posts, ex-PPCC chief to stay in party

2
Haryana Irregularities in HSWC recruitments

Panchkula police register counter-FIRs against IAS officers Ashok Khemka, Sanjeev Verma

3
Trending

World's most identical twins are trying to get pregnant from the same man

4
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar reacts to disciplinary action, wishes party good luck

5
Entertainment

Let's take you inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai home

6
Himachal

Pratibha Singh is Himachal Congress chief, Mukesh Agnihotri stays CLP leader

7
Punjab

Kumar Vishwas files quashing petition against Punjab before Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
Entertainment

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar Bollywood ready? Gearing up for her debut

9
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar takes jibe at Congress leadership, says those with conscience will be punished

10
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party: Congress

Don't Miss

View All
Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet
Trending

Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet for last 30 years

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money
Entertainment

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes
Trending

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizerns say 'does not suites her'
Entertainment

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizens say 'does not suit her'

300 vintage weapons on display at Amritsar museum
Punjab

300 vintage weapons of Sikh forces on display at Amritsar museum

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh
Trending

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh

Karisma Kapoor goes down the memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad
Entertainment

Watch: Karisma Kapoor goes down memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

Top News

2 children among 11 dead after temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of Health and Home depts at his residence

Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs

The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs

Heavy police force deployed in Ropar ahead of Alka Lamba’s appearance before SIT

Heavy police force deployed in Ropar ahead of Alka Lamba's appearance before SIT

Congress leaders stage protest

Cities

View All

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Power outages add to veggie growers’ woes in Amritsar district

Wheat yield loss 1 quintal per acre in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Plying of autos on service lane along ISBT a nuisance

Man posing as PSPCL employee dupes Amritsar resident, steals his meter

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Nehal, Jaish Jain help Ludhiana post 483 runs against Bathinda

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 15 fresh Covid cases

No new diarrhoea case in Zirakpur

Allotment of EWS flats: Submit documents in seven days, Chandigarh Administration asks Colony No. 4 residents

Panjab University Senate nod to all agenda items

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Fire at Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi

Punjab signs knowledge-sharing agreement with Delhi

Delhi and Punjab sign knowledge-sharing agreement

1 dead in brawl over bill payment at restro-bar in Noida mall

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief’s house

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief's house

The curious case of missing files at Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Wife of Ravi Gill puts off bhog plan

CBSE Class X, XII exams begin

Jalandhar: Gang of mobile snatchers, drug peddlers busted

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

Ludhiana Railway Station upgradation project tenders likely to be floated next month

Ludhiana MC officials on toes as NGT team likely to visit dumpsite today

Resolve overflowing sewers problem: Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal to officials

Covid: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Two Nigerians held with 515-gm heroin

Teacher’s front meets Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema