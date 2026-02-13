Priya Kapur, wife of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, has approached the Delhi High Court with a Rs 20-crore civil defamation suit against her sister-in-law, Mandhira Kapur Smith, alleging a

sustained campaign to malign her reputation following Sunjay’s death.

The suit has been filed amid an ongoing legal dispute within the Kapur family over the control and management of Sunjay’s assets.

It is significant that a criminal defamation complaint filed earlier by Priya against Mandhira is already pending before the Patiala House Court in Delhi.

That complaint pertains to statements allegedly made by Smith on social media platforms and during appearances on a podcast titled “InControversial”. Priya has sought a decree of permanent injunction restraining Mandhira from making or publishing any further defamatory statements against her.

In her plea, Priya has sought a decree of permanent injunction restraining Mandhira from making or publishing any further defamatory statements against her. She has also claimed damages to the tune of Rs 20 crore, citing alleged loss of reputation, mental agony, emotional distress and social humiliation.

According to the plaint, Mandhira repeatedly uploaded and circulated videos and posts on various social media platforms in which Priya was specifically identified and subjected to what has been described as false allegations and accusatory insinuations. The suit contends that the content was designed to incite hatred, ridicule and social ostracism.

Priya has further submitted that within days of Sunjay’s death, Smith “embarked upon a systematic and organised course of conduct aimed at maligning, humiliating and socially discrediting the Plaintiff.”

As per the suit, “The defamatory statements falsely impute dishonesty, moral impropriety, professional incompetence, concealment of assets and illegitimate assumption of corporate control to the plaintiff.”

The complaint also alleges that the content in question was deliberately published and amplified through the podcast “InControversial with Pooja Chaudhari”, thereby increasing its reach and impact.

The matter is expected to come up before the High Court for preliminary consideration.