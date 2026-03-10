VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 10: In a story that screams resilience and reinvention, Priya Munjal--a devoted mother of two children--has transformed from 104kg to a stunning 60kg, shedding 44kg through unwavering determination, disciplined fitness, and a mindset shift. Now, as Mrs. India 1st Runner-Up from UMB Pageants, she's strutting the world's most iconic runways at Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, representing India in designer Charu Parashar's couture. This milestone isn't just about glamour--it's a powerful testament to body positivity, inclusivity, and Indian women conquering global fashion.

The Transformation: 104kg to 60kg of Pure Empowerment

Priya's journey began amid personal struggles, balancing motherhood to her two children with the challenges of excess weight that dimmed her confidence. But with sheer grit, she embraced a holistic approach: balanced nutrition, rigorous workouts, and mental resilience. Over months of dedication, she dropped from 104kg to 60kg, emerging not just slimmer, but stronger and more radiant--a true supermom redefining limits. "It wasn't a diet; it was a lifestyle rebirth for me and my family," Priya shares, inspiring countless mothers facing similar battles. Her story aligns perfectly with UMB Pageants' ethos under founder Urmi Mala Baruah, which champions real women with real stories--proving beauty transcends size.

Crowned Mrs. India 1st Runner-Up, Priya embodies the modern Indian woman: culturally rooted, family-focused, yet globally poised. From local stages to international spotlights, her evolution has turned heads, blending grace, intelligence, and unapologetic pride.

Runway Glory: Priya x Charu Parashar x UMB at Milan and Paris

Elevating this fairy-tale arc is Priya's collaboration with FDCI Designer Member Charu Parashar, whose label fuses exotic Indian craftsmanship--like intricate ancient printing techniques--with romantic, sexy silhouettes. Charu's collections have already dazzled New York, Dubai, Toronto, and more. Now, Priya will command Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks in Charu's haute couture, showcasing flowing gowns that merge heritage motifs with luxury edge.

UMB Pageants amplifies the moment, sending Priya and fellow queens to these prestigious events. It's a bold statement of inclusivity: diverse bodies, empowered voices, and Indian excellence on fashion's grandest stages. Priya's walks aren't mere struts--they symbolize transformation, making her a beacon for aspiring models, mothers, and everyday warriors.

A Global Statement of Indian Strength

Priya Munjal's odyssey from 104kg to runway royalty-- as a mother of two--powered by Charu Parashar's artistry and UMB's vision, redefines success. It's body positivity in motion, proving that with determination, any woman can claim her spotlight. As Priya gears up for Milan and Paris, the world watches India shine brighter.

This partnership promises viral moments, heartfelt inspirations, and a new chapter in global fashion. Stay tuned for runway highlights!

