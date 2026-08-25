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Home / Business / Prizvox Launches AI Search Visibility Platform for Agencies and Marketing Teams

Prizvox Launches AI Search Visibility Platform for Agencies and Marketing Teams

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ANI
Updated At : 12:28 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 25: Prizvox launched today as an end-to-end AI search visibility platform built for founders, agencies and independent consultants. Prizvox measures how a website performs across Google and AI-generated answers, then carries that measurement through to a strategy and tracked results.

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The platform connects AI search visibility audits with strategy, content development, deployment, and post-release performance tracking in one workflow, replacing the ad hoc checks most teams rely on today.

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Most marketing teams can already track keyword rankings, page performance, and organic traffic. Few have a reliable way to see how their brand appears inside AI-generated answers from platforms such as ChatGPT and Gemini, and fewer still have a system that turns that gap into a plan. Existing tools tend to stop at the audit, leaving teams to interpret findings, plan content, and check progress by hand. Prizvox was built to close both gaps at once.

Users submit a domain and receive visibility scores, diagnostic findings, and prioritized recommendations covering technical SEO and AI search visibility across ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity. From there, Prizvox helps teams build a content strategy around the gaps it finds, move that strategy through content development and optimization, and track how each published piece affects visibility after it goes live. The result is a single, repeatable loop from diagnosis to execution to measured outcome, rather than a one-time report a team has to act on alone.

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Jayraj Misra, Co-founder, Prizvox, said, "Most audits stop at a report and leave teams to figure out next steps on their own. Prizvox connects the audit, keyword research, content strategy, results tracking and continuous optimization in one workflow, so teams can see whether their strategy is actually working."

Prizvox is designed for agencies running audits ahead of client pitches, consultants building repeatable diagnostic and content workflows, and founders that are looking for a measurable path from finds to fixes. The platform supports branded reports and multi-site management along with multi-seat plans for teams managing several client accounts at once.

Ishan Jaggi, Co-founder, Prizvox, said, "AI-generated answers change across prompts, engines, and time, so a single audit only ever captures one moment. Prizvox is built for repeat measurement across the same workflow, so teams can see whether a change actually improved visibility, and not just guess it."

Prizvox was founded by Jayraj Misra, Ishan Jaggi, Dhruv Goel, and Supriya Jain to solve for founders and marketing teams that run AI visibility audits with no clear way to act on the results.

Check out the platform at prizvox.com

About Prizvox

Prizvox is an end-to-end AI search visibility platform for founders, agencies and consultants. It combines technical search diagnostics, AI-engine visibility analysis, and competitor intelligence with content strategy, content development and optimization, and post-release performance tracking within one workflow.

Media Contact

Supriya Jain, Co-founder

supriya@prizvox.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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