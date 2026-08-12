ProBond Launches Digital Portal to Simplify Insurance Surety Bonds

Noida, Uttar Pradesh | 12 August 2026 — ProBond, a specialized digital Insurance Surety Bond platform initiated by Lotus Insurance and Financial Services Pvt. Ltd., today announced the launch of its user-friendly web portal (https://probond.co.in/). Built to deliver a frictionless experience for contractors, EPC firms, and MSMEs, the platform provides access to a hassle-free, capital-efficient alternative to traditional bank guarantees.

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The portal simplifies the entire workflow by allowing clients to directly upload application documents and check the real-time status of their applications anytime through their dedicated account dashboard. ProBond provides expert advisory services and facilitates customized solutions for Bid Security Bonds, Performance Guarantee Bonds, & Others.

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Anuraag Kaul, Risk Management & Insurance Advisor, ProBond, said the platform aims to simplify access to surety bonds through technology, domain expertise, and strong insurer relationships, helping businesses focus on project execution and growth.

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Operating through Lotus Insurance and Financial Services Pvt. Ltd., which apart from being an IRDAI Registered Corporate Agent (Composite), is also in the process of getting a registration with the PFRDA for acting as a PoP for the NPS.

ProBond is ISO 27001 and ISO 9001:2015 certified and DPDP Act compliant. The platform targets key infrastructure sectors including roads and highways, construction and EPC, rail infrastructure, power and renewable energy, oil and gas, government procurement, and industrial manufacturing.

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