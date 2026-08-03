ProClime and Cadira Partner on India Biochar Carbon Removal

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New Delhi [India], August 3: The partnership targets an initial $10 million across seven plants that convert invasive-species biomass, agri-residue and forest residue biomass into permanent carbon removal credits. Generates local jobs and focuses on land restoration. This is the first phase of a larger platform.

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ProClime and Japan-based sustainable investment manager Cadira Capital Management have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to mobilize global capital into high-integrity carbon dioxide removal across India.

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Invasive alien species degrade grassland and farmland, deplete groundwater and displace native ecosystems across India. Under long-term rights secured with state authorities, ProClime clears these species and converts the biomass into three revenue streams: carbon removal credits, biochar as a soil amendment, and bio-oil.

Biochar is made by heating biomass in an oxygen-starved process, pyrolysis, that locks in the carbon the plants absorbed. Left to burn or decay, that biomass would release its carbon within months; as biochar it stays stable for centuries, one of the most durable and measurable forms of carbon removal.

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The first seven plants, across six Indian states, are expected to generate roughly 35,000 credits per year, certified under Puro.earth and Isometric. Because feedstock is collected, cleared and processed locally, the platform supports rural employment and land restoration, with a pipeline extending to 50 plants and beyond.

A Japan-India carbon removal bridge

Cadira will lead capital formation and management. ProClime will act as development and operating partner, responsible for feedstock, plant operations, community engagement, carbon credit origination and long-term monitoring. The partnership was originated and structured by Raicho Capital, which acts as advisor to the initiative.

The platform gives buyers access to durable removals at source, from corporates pursuing net-zero to the international voluntary market.

Discussions also involve collaboration with Japanese company TOWING, to explore value enhancement opportunities across the biochar value chain.

Leadership Commentary

Kavin Kumar Kandasamy, Founder & CEO, ProClime

"India has the feedstock, the scale and the technical depth to lead the world in permanent carbon removal. Over the past two years we have de-risked the entire value chain, from feedstock security to carbon offtake. With Cadira as our capital partner, we can now build it at scale, turning an environmental challenge into durable carbon removal and local economic opportunity.

Kazuta Sakamoto, President and Representative Director, Cadira Capital Management

"As a sustainable investment manager, we look for opportunities to create lasting environmental and social outcomes with high-quality returns for global sustainable investors. ProClime's India Biochar platform does exactly that, and pairing it with Japanese technology makes it a genuine bridge between our two markets."

About ProClime

ProClime is a full-stack climate company developing and managing carbon projects across India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh, spanning carbon projects, carbon trade, climate investments and advisory services focused on measurable climate, community and biodiversity outcomes.

About Cadira Capital Management

Cadira Capital Management is a Japan-based sustainable investment manager that invests and engages Japanese companies to deliver measurable environmental and social outcomes alongside high-quality returns for its clients. Through this partnership, Cadira extends that mandate into permanent carbon removal.

About Raicho Capital

Raicho Capital is a Tokyo-based cross-border advisory firm active in climate finance and carbon markets alongside a broader advisory practice. The firm advises on transactions and strategic partnerships, working with international companies engaging with Japan and Japanese companies pursuing opportunities overseas.

For inquires - Carbon Credits & Net Zero Consulting Solutions-ProClime

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