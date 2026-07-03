Producer Amandeep Singh Batra Announces Upcoming Music Video 'White Skin' Under Celebrino Records

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New Delhi [India], July 3: In today's rapidly evolving music industry, independent music labels are redefining how audiences discover fresh talent and premium entertainment. Among the names consistently contributing to this space is producer and entrepreneur Amandeep Singh Batra, the founder of Celebrino Records, a music label that has steadily built its presence through high-quality Punjabi and Hindi music productions.

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Over the past few years, Celebrino Records has emerged as a platform focused on delivering commercially successful music videos while providing opportunities to both established and emerging artists. With an ever-growing digital audience, the label's official YouTube channel has crossed 5 lakh subscribers and features several music videos that have collectively garnered millions of views, reflecting its strong connection with music lovers.

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Under the leadership of Amandeep Singh Batra, Celebrino Records has released a wide range of songs spanning romantic melodies, commercial Punjabi tracks, and contemporary music videos. Several releases have crossed significant viewership milestones, helping the label establish itself among India's growing independent music companies.

The label has worked with multiple singers, lyricists, composers, actors and creative professionals, focusing on delivering visually appealing music videos alongside memorable soundtracks. This collaborative approach has enabled Celebrino Records to build a diverse catalogue that continues to attract audiences across digital platforms.

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Adding to this journey, Celebrino Records is now preparing for the release of its latest music video, "White Skin." Produced by Amandeep Singh Batra, the upcoming song features popular Punjabi singer Jelly, with female vocals by Gurlez Akhtar. The lyrics have been penned by Gurjit, while the music has been composed by Beat Inspector.

The first-look poster of White Skin has already generated interest among fans, showcasing a stylish presentation and promising a high-production-value music video. Industry observers believe the song has the potential to become another notable addition to Celebrino Records' growing portfolio.

Speaking about his vision through the label's ongoing projects, Amandeep Singh Batra has consistently focused on investing in quality production, cinematic storytelling and collaborations that resonate with modern audiences. Rather than limiting itself to one musical style, Celebrino Records continues to experiment with different genres and concepts, keeping pace with changing listener preferences.

In an era where digital platforms have become the primary destination for music consumption, labels that consistently deliver engaging content are playing an increasingly important role in shaping the independent music ecosystem. Celebrino Records has embraced this digital-first approach by maintaining an active presence across online platforms and expanding its catalogue with professionally produced releases.

As anticipation builds around White Skin, industry followers will be watching closely to see how the song performs upon its release later this month. With Amandeep Singh Batra continuing to back new productions under the Celebrino Records banner, the label appears committed to strengthening its footprint in India's vibrant independent music industry.

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