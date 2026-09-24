Producer Aritra Das drops pre teaser of Common Aadmi starring Anujj Anil Sharrma - The film is Directed by Debutant Director Khushal S Rathore

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 24: Noted author and filmmaker Ram KamalMukherjee joins debutant director Khushal S. Rathore’s untold story of CA Devendra Jain, based on his book Common Aadmi.

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The pre-teaser of Common Aadmi promises an emotionally engaging and inspiring story about an ordinary man who dares to dream beyond the limitations of his circumstances. It was beautifully shot by cinematographer Winston Joses in various parts of India.

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Set in the 1980s, the film chronicles the journey of Devendra Jain, a simple man from Pink City who dreams of becoming a Chartered Accountant. Like many fathers of his generation, Dev’s father wants his son to pursue a secure government job, ensuring a stable income and predictable future. But Devraj chooses a different path. His decision to follow his dream, despite going against his father’s wishes, changes the course of his life forever. Because sometimes, the most extraordinary stories belong to the most ordinary people.

Producer Aritra Das, who began his Mumbai journey with the Hindi short film Cakewalk in 2017 under Assorted Motion Pictures, is launching his own banner, Aritra Das Creations, with Common Aadmi as his first Hindi feature film, in association with Nurture Rise Productions. Filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee has joined the project as Creative Producer. “I am delighted that Ram Kamal agreed to bring his creative perspective to the project. His inputs have added considerable depth to the film,” says Aritra.

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The film also marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Khushal S. Rathore. “Khushal has approached the film with immense sincerity and dedication. His understanding of the milieu and his commitment to the story have helped bring it alive on screen,” Aritra adds.

Mukherjee shares a decade-long creative association with Das. Speaking about his new role, he says, “I have always accepted challenges in my professional career, and this project offered me an opportunity to explore a new role. My responsibility was to guide debutant director Khushal S. Rathore and his team creatively and ensure that the palette and the narrative walked hand in hand.”

Director Khushal S Rathore says, “I am thankful to Aritra Das sir for trusting my vision. The journey of Devraj Jain intrigued me as a filmmaker because telling the story of a common man is not that easy. Special shoutout to Ram kamalmukherjee for being a support system throughout the process. I hope and pray people enjoy the film as much as we’ve enjoyed making it”

The film launches Anujj Anil Sharrma and introduces SreejaDutta, with RituparnaSenguptaa and SonaliKulkarni in special appearances.

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