Producer-Director K.K. and co-producer Simrann Pahwa Showcase Pehchaana Kya? to Mark the Launch of MHIG MAGIC
VMPL
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: Marking a major milestone in the Indian digital entertainment industry, entrepreneur and producer-director K.K. (Kashinath Kumar), alongside MHIG CAPITAL and K KAY Production Pvt. Ltd., successfully hosted a grand media launch event in Mumbai. The event officially unveiled the short film Pehchaana Kya? as the debut content showcase under their newly launched OTT platform, MHIG MAGIC.
Produced and directed by K.K. and co-produced by Simrann Pahwa, Pehchaana Kya? blends romance, action, drama, and rich music, setting the tone for MHIG MAGIC's commitment to high-quality, audience-first storytelling.
Key Highlights of the Launch Event
Launch of OTT Platform 'MHIG MAGIC': The team officially unveiled its exclusive OTT platform, introducing an innovative "Watch & Earn" proposition designed to redefine viewer engagement in the digital space by combining entertainment with participative rewards.
Music Release: Launch of the soulful track Shabnam Ki Boondein, with music composed by Tannmay Pahwa.
Marketing & Distribution Partner: Announcement of P SQUARE MEDIA as the official Marketing and Distribution partner for the platform and upcoming film projects.
Three Major Film Announcements: Announcement of three major feature film projects scheduled to roll out production starting November.
An Integrated Entertainment Vision
Speaking at the launch, Founder & Producer-Director K.K. (Kashinath Kumar) shared his vision of transitioning from a private film investor to building a complete media ecosystem through MHIG CAPITAL, K KAY Production Pvt. Ltd., and MHIG MAGIC: "Pehchaana Kya? is an important milestone for us because it represents our approach toward creating and presenting stories that truly resonate with audiences. Starter Kunal verma, Satakahi kiran, Divya rai Through MHIG MAGIC, we aim to deliver premium content directly to viewers while building an integrated model that brings investment, production, and content distribution under one roof."
Upcoming Feature Films (Shooting Begins November)
K KAY Production Pvt. Ltd. revealed details for its upcoming film slate, with background scores and music for all projects designed by: Tannmay Pahwa
Thums Up
Concept & Direction: K.K.
Story, Screenplay & Dialogues: Vishal Kumar Pandey & Divyanshu Prateek
Music & Score: Tannmay Pahwa
Mangya
Concept & Direction: K.K.
Story & Screenplay: Sanjeev K Rajat & Manoj Sethi
Music & Score: Tannmay Pahwa
Bajrangi Moksha
Written & Directed by: Nanda Kumara
Distribution & Future Ahead
With P SQUARE MEDIA handling nationwide marketing and distribution, MHIG MAGIC and K KAY Production Pvt. Ltd. are poised to scale up production and platform offerings aggressively in the coming months.
Marketing & Distribution Partner: P SQUARE MEDIA
Production House: K KAY Production Pvt. Ltd. & MHIG CAPITAL
OTT Platform: MHIG MAGIC
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