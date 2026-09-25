DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Producer Maansi Guptey unveils the title of her first Hindi feature Rani Drycleanerss, starring Panchayat fame Ashok Pathak

Producer Maansi Guptey unveils the title of her first Hindi feature Rani Drycleanerss, starring Panchayat fame Ashok Pathak

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:02 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 25: Producer Maansi Guptey is set to enter Hindi feature production with Rani Drycleanerss, her upcoming social-drama starring Panchayat fame Ashok Pathak in the lead role.

Advertisement

Produced by Maansi Guptey, Anish Kumar and Dushyant Sand, the film is being made under the banners of Yantra Pictures and Globots Entertainment. Directed by filmmaker Sagar Kumar Sharma, Rani Drycleaners was shot entirely in Uttarakhand in a start-to-finish schedule.

Advertisement

The title Rani Drycleanerss marks an intriguing introduction to a film that promises to explore its social-drama narrative through a rooted and character-driven lens. While the makers are keeping the storyline and release details under wraps, the film is expected to arrive in cinemas later this year.

Speaking exclusively about the title, producer Maansi Guptey says, “Rani Drycleanerss is a very special film for me. The title itself has a certain simplicity and curiosity to it, and as the audience discovers the world of the film, I believe they will understand why it felt like the perfect title for our story.”

Advertisement

Ashok Pathak, who earned widespread recognition for his portrayal of Binod in Panchayat, takes on a new character in the film. The project also features Monica Chaudhary, known for Apharan and Dark 7 White, in a pivotal role.

The film also boasts a strong musical line-up, with acclaimed singers Rekha Bhardwaj, Javed Ali, Nakash Aziz and Kailash Kher lending their voices to songs featured in the film.

For Maansi, Rani Drycleanerss marks another step forward in a production journey that has already seen her back projects across multiple languages. She previously ventured into Marathi cinema with the 2024 drama Colorphool, which starred Sai Tamhankar and Lalit Prabhakar. Prior to that, she co-produced the Punjabi film Jugni Yaaran Di (2019) and the short films Painful Pride (2019) and Main Tumhara (2021).

With Rani Drycleanerss now in post-production, the makers are expected to reveal further details about the film, including its release plans, in the coming months.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts