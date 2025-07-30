DT
Producer Sanjay Bedia Girgaonkar Launches Teaser of 'Haay Mera Di' Under His Label Bedia Film Music

ANI
Updated At : 05:15 PM Jul 30, 2025 IST
VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 30: The teaser for the upcoming romantic track "Haay Mera Di" has just dropped, thanks to producer Sanjay Bedia Girgaonkar and his music label, Bedia Film Music. This marks another exciting milestone in the label's journey as it carves out a niche in the independent music scene.

Bedia Film Music may be a newcomer in the entertainment world, but it's been steadily making its mark by championing fresh content and new artists. With "Haay Mera Di," the label sticks to its mission of pairing seasoned professionals with emerging talent to create original musical projects.

The teaser showcases the impressive vocals of Shahzad Ali and Sanjeev Chaturvedi, who also takes on the roles of lyricist and composer. The music is in the capable hands of Sarika Chaturvedi, while Debasish Bhattacharjee handles the arrangement and mixing, supported by Ishika Hirve. The technical team has ensured that the audio production is sharp and meets modern standards.

Directed by Munish Kalyan of Kalyan Films, the video features Arvind Kumar as the assistant director. Cinematography is managed by Lensman, and the editing and DI work are credited to Gagan Bhamra. Choreography, makeup, and styling come from the talents of Anup Rai, Ishaan Makeover (Ishu), and Darshna Kumari Kalyan, respectively.

With this release, Sanjay Bedia is further expanding Bedia Film Music's portfolio in the realm of independent music production. Although still in its early days, the label shows a keen interest in exploring diverse genres and fostering creative collaborations. It seems to be positioning itself as a platform that not only distributes music but also takes an active role in overseeing the visual and technical elements of its productions.

You can catch the teaser for "Haay Mera Di" on various digital platforms under the Bedia Film Music label, with the full song set to be released soon.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

