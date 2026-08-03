Product of the Year Announces 2026 Winners - Consumers Celebrate Innovation

BusinessWire India

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3: Product of the Year (POY)--the world's leading consumer-voted award for product innovation--proudly announced the Winners of Product of the Year 2026 as part of its 18th edition in India.

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Recognizing outstanding innovation across consumer product categories, this year's winning products span a diverse range, including Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, Televisions, Paints, Mattresses, Sofas and Life Insurance Plans. These products were voted as the most innovative by consumers across India, in a nationwide survey conducted by NielsenIQ.

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Winners of Product of the Year 2026 :

- Air Conditioners: Lloyd Masterpiece

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- Mattresses: Duroflex Airboost 6.8 Arctic Ice Pro

- Premium Exterior Emulsion Paints: Nerolac Excel Everlast 14

- Direct Cool Refrigerators: Lloyd Ice Cool Series

- Life Insurance - Term Plans: ICICI Pru iProtect Smart Plus

- Frost Free Refrigerators: Lloyd iCool Sense Series

- Multi-Surface Paints: Snowcem Uni-Glosss

- Smart Refrigerators: Lloyd Refriplus+ with Warm Zone

- Sofas: Sleepyhead BITE

- Televisions: Lloyd Mini LED TV series

Founded in France over three decades ago, Product of the Year is currently present in over 40 countries. In India, POY has been rewarding consumer-led product innovation for 18 years now. The winners are determined through a robust, independent consumer research process conducted by NielsenIQ, ensuring credibility and real-world relevance.

Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management, remarked,

"Product of the Year represents the voice of the people. In today's fast-evolving market, consumers are looking for innovations that offer true value. This award not only guides shoppers but has a proven impact on sales and brand trust."

Raj Arora, CEO of Product of the Year India, added,

"Product of the Year continues to celebrate innovations voted for by the consumer. The recognition carries a different gravitas, giving the winners credibility and visibility that helps them get tangible benefits."

Over the years, POY India has expanded its scope and strengthened brand collaborations through robust digital, offline, and integrated campaigns. Leveraging a globally recognized logo and a research-backed recognition, the award empowers winning brands to stand out in a crowded marketplace, leading to an upward tick in sales.

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