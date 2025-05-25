DT
PT
Home / Business / Production resumes from offshore PY-3 field in Cauvery Basin by ONGC-led joint venture

ANI
Updated At : 07:42 PM May 25, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): A joint venture of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Hardy Exploration and Production (India) Inc., and Invenire Petrodyne has successfully commenced production from the PY-3 Field, located offshore in the Cauvery Basin on the east coast of India, ONGC said in a statement Sunday.

Originally brought on-stream in 1997, the PY-3 Field had been shut since July 2011.

Since then, a multi-phase revised Field Development Plan (FDP) has been implemented to revive production.

Phase I of the revised FDP has now been completed.

This included integrity assessment, conditioning, and activation of the subsea well PD3SA; installation of subsea infrastructure; and hook-up to the Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessel Svetah Venetia.

The FPSO is being used to process and separate oil, gas, and water. The produced oil is stored on the FPSO and offloaded to shuttle tankers for transport to refineries, the ONGC statement added.

"Phase II of the FDP will involve the drilling of additional wells and the application of enhanced oil recovery (EOR) techniques to boost output from this prolific field, which yields light, sweet crude oil," it added.

Hardy Exploration and Production (India) Inc., a company of the Invenire Energy Group, is the operator of the block with an effective 22.79 per cent participating interest. ONGC holds a 50.63 per cent effective participating interest, and Invenire Petrodyne Ltd. holds the remaining 26.58 per cent.

In a joint statement, Manish Maheshwari, Chairman, Invenire Energy, and Arunangshu Sarkar, Director (Strategy and Corporate Affairs), ONGC, expressed their appreciation to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) and the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) for their support, guidance, and unwavering encouragement, which they said were instrumental in achieving this milestone.

Maheshwari added that this marks a significant step in Invenire's operational journey and reaffirms the joint venture's commitment to contributing to India's energy security. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

