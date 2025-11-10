DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Profitability of banks to improve in coming quarters: Report

Profitability of banks to improve in coming quarters: Report

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:15 AM Nov 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251110022738
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The profitability of banks is expected to improve in the coming quarters, driven by improved advances growth and lower interest expenses, according to a report by Systematix Research.

Advertisement

The report stated that bank profitability is likely to be supported by four key factors.

Advertisement

It stated, "We expect the profitability for the banks to improve, driven by improved advances growth, lower interest expenses due to ongoing deposit repricing cycle, benefit of lower CRR requirement and normalisation of unsecured segment slippages supported by lower MFI slippages."

Advertisement

The report also noted that Net Interest Margins (NIMs) were expected to be broadly lower sequentially in 2QFY26 and to bottom out if there were no further rate cuts. This scenario has largely played out, although a few banks have surprised positively.

The yield on advances contracted for most of the banks, but this was partly offset by a lower cost of deposits and borrowings.

Advertisement

The report further highlighted that the full benefit of term deposit repricing is expected to be visible in the second half of FY26. Combined with the flow-through of benefits from CRR cuts, most bank management commentaries indicate margin stabilisation in the third quarter and improvement starting from the fourth quarter, assuming there are no further rate cuts.

Advances, which were muted in the first quarter, witnessed renewed momentum supported by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cut and festive season demand. As a result, the year-on-year credit growth improved to 11.4 per cent.

Profitability, which was expected to remain muted in the second quarter, has largely beaten expectations due to higher advances growth, lower slippages and provisions, and support from fee and other non-interest income.

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, the banking system's advances expanded by 4.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 11.4 per cent year-on-year as of October 3, 2025.

RBI's Weekly Statistical Supplement (WSS) data for the same period shows system-level deposit growth at 2.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 9.9 per cent year-on-year.

Deposits growth remained generally healthy for public sector banks across the coverage universe, but overall, deposits lagged advances growth. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts