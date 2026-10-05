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Home / Business / Project Management Institute (PMI) Hosts 18th Annual Project Management South Asia Conference 2026, Spotlighting 'Future-Ready Leadership' in the Age of AI

Project Management Institute (PMI) Hosts 18th Annual Project Management South Asia Conference 2026, Spotlighting 'Future-Ready Leadership' in the Age of AI

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PTI
Updated At : 05:46 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

Project Management Institute (PMI), the global authority in project management, today announced the successful conclusion of the 18th Project Management South Asia Conference (PMSAC) 2026, held at Bhartiya City, Bengaluru. The flagship annual conference, themed ‘MORE, Together Future-Ready In the Age Of AI’, convened 850+ delegates and 20+ speakers, including inspiring keynote addresses, thought-provoking sessions and conversations that bring together project professionals, industry leaders, policymakers and emerging professionals from across South Asia.

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Amit Goyal, Managing Director, Project Management Institute - South Asia, in conversation with Chetan Bhagat, Bestselling Author, Columnist and Motivational Speaker

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Attendees engaged in high-value discussions around how AI is reshaping the way project success and projects are viewed, with conversations highlighting the growing importance of combining technology with strategic thinking, human judgment, adaptability, leadership and strong execution capabilities. Across keynote sessions, panel discussions and interactive conversations, speakers also explored the need for greater collaboration and for organisations to continuously reassess how projects are planned, executed and measured.

Amit Goyal, Managing Director, South Asia, Project Management Institute, said, “PMSAC26 comes at an important moment for South Asia. As AI reshapes jobs, business models and technology delivery, India’s strong technology ecosystem and ability to adopt and scale new technologies position it well for the next phase of growth. Yet, as McKinsey’s 2025 State of AI report highlights, only 39% of organisations report an enterprise-level EBIT impact from AI, underscoring the challenge of translating adoption into measurable business outcomes. Project success in the AI era will increasingly depend on how effectively organisations combine technology with human judgment, leadership and execution. PMSAC26 brought together industry experts and project leaders to explore these questions, share practical perspectives and examine what it will take to turn AI ambition into meaningful outcomes. I look forward to carrying forward the spirit of MORE, Together: Future-Ready in the Age of AI as we continue to learn, collaborate and shape the future of the project profession.”

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The conference brought together senior leaders including Ajit Chauhan, Chairman, Amity University Online, Ravi Kumar Dikshit, Global Consult Delivery Lead, Kyndryl; Dr. Geetha Manjunath, Founder, CEO and CTO, NIRAMAI Health Analytix; John Dawber, Vice President & Managing Director, Global Business Services, Novo Nordisk; Usha Srikanth, Managing Partner – FutureNow Centre Leader (India), IBM Consulting; and Sumit Taneja, Senior Vice President & Global Head of AI Consulting & Implementation, EXL, among others. Discussions explored leading transformation at scale, organisational readiness for AI, technology’s role in creating human impact, leadership and the choices shaping the AI era. The conference also featured a keynote by Chetan Bhagat, Bestselling Author, Columnist and Motivational Speaker, who spoke on navigating change, leadership and the evolving demands of the professional world.

The conference also featured perspectives from leaders across Technology, Edtech, Consulting Enterprise Solutions and Thought Leadership, offering delegates practical insights into how organisations are responding to rapid technological change, increasing project complexity and evolving workforce expectations. PMSAC26, in its 18th edition, brought together professionals across career stages to exchange experiences and learn from real-world project leadership. Discussions highlighted judgment, collaboration, adaptability and strategy-to-execution capabilities, reinforcing the commitment PMI has made to building future-ready professionals and advancing project management practice across South Asia.

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

PMI is the leading authority in project success. Since 1969, PMI has shone a light on the people and advanced practices behind successful projects. Supported by a global community of millions of project professionals and by thousands of corporations, government agencies and academic institutions, PMI provides the knowledge, resources and certifications to lead projects and transformations effectively and responsibly. Join PMI in elevating our world – one project at a time. Connect with us at www.pmi.org, linkedin.com/company/projectmanagementinstitute, on Instagram @pmi_org, and on TikTok @PMInstitute.

PMI Trademarks

Project Management Institute, PMI, and the PMI logo are trademarks and/or registered marks of Project Management Institute, Inc., in the U.S., in India and/or in other countries.

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(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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