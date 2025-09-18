HT Syndication

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 18: In the dry heartlands of Gujarat--one of India's most prominent agricultural hubs and the largest producer of castor in the world--a quiet revolution in sustainable farming is taking root. Known for its leadership in industrial and export-oriented crops like cotton, groundnut, and castor, Gujarat is now also becoming a model for sustainable agriculture through Project Pragati -- the world's first initiative focused on the sustainable production of castor oil. The program is transforming the lives of thousands of local farmers, equipping them with the knowledge, tools, and practices needed to increase yields, reduce environmental impact, and secure long-term livelihoods.

Launched in 2016 by Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd. in collaboration with Arkema, BASF, and implementation partner Solidaridad, the initiative has become a model of how responsible farming can drive economic and environmental impact. Now in its ninth year, the project has reached deep into Gujarat's semi-arid regions, equipping thousands of castor farmers -- many of them smallholders and women -- with the tools to farm smarter, safer and more sustainably.

"Project Pragati was born from the vision of creating value not just for the industry, but for the farmers who are at the core of the castor value chain," said Mr. Abhay V. Udeshi, Chairman of Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd. "Over the last eight years, the program has helped demonstrate that sustainability and profitability can go hand in hand. Our goal is to make castor farming more resilient, inclusive, and future-ready -- and we are proud of the real-world impact we're seeing on the ground. We remain committed to scaling this success and deepening our engagement with farming communities."

So far, Project Pragati has trained over 10,000 farmers and introduced a replicable model for responsibly cultivating castor -- a high-value crop native to India that serves global industries from pharmaceuticals to lubricants.

Highlights - A Snapshot of Sustainable Progress

In its ninth year, Project Pragati continued to make measurable strides in promoting sustainable castor farming in Gujarat. More than 10,000 farmers trained - with 8,000 farmers audited, and certified under the SuCCESS® sustainability code (Sustainable Castor Caring for Environment and Social Standard), with more than 9,000 hectares cultivated using sustainable agricultural methods in the past year alone. Certified farmers have achieved an impressive 57% higher yield in year 8 compared to regional government averages, contributing to a cumulative production of over 100,000 tons of certified castor seeds since the program's inception in 2016. Water usage on precision-controlled demonstration plots has been reduced by approximately 33%, highlighting the program's emphasis on efficient resource use. To strengthen community capability, about 430 capacity-building sessions have been conducted, and over 700 lead farmers trained to guide peer groups. The year also saw the distribution of 8,200 safety kits and 5,500 crop protection product boxes, ensuring safer farming practices. In addition, 100+ medical camps were organized, providing health services to over 8,000 individuals, nearly half of whom were women.

Laying the Groundwork for Global Sustainability

The initiative was launched following a 2016 baseline survey of 1,000 castor farmers in Gujarat, the epicenter of the world's castor supply. The survey revealed that castor is a highly profitable and resilient crop, prompting the creation of Project Pragati to support farmers and promote long-term sustainability. Since its inception, the program has focused on advancing sustainable and regenerative farming practices, improving waste and water management, preserving soil fertility and biodiversity, and upholding health, safety, and human rights within agricultural communities.

With its 10th anniversary on the horizon in 2026, Project Pragati stands as a pioneering model for agri-sustainability, blending traditional farming knowledge with scientific rigor and global collaboration.

About Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd.

Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd. is a global leader in castor oil-based and specialty chemicals. For 70+ years, the group has led innovation in castor seed processing, sustainability initiatives, and end-to-end value chain development. With a strong R&D focus and farmer-first approach, Jayant Agro continues to shape a greener, more inclusive industrial future.

Website: https://www.jayantagro.com/

For more information, mail to n.mehta@mavcommgroup.com

