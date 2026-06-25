Project Precision Washim Achieves Milestone: Advanced Surgical Suite Handover Eliminates 150km 'Distance Tax' for 50,000+ Aspirational Citizens

VMPL

Advertisement

Washim / Vidarbha Clusters (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: In a transformative development for the public health landscape of rural Maharashtra, advanced medical diagnostics and specialized surgical equipment have been officially handed over to the Sant Sevalal Maharaj Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), Washim. The high-precision medical asset deployment, which goes live with immediate effect, was completely funded under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re). The end-to-end procurement, technical compliance, and on-ground execution were managed by the NTR Charitable Foundation Trust, Bangalore.

Advertisement

Overcoming the 150-Km Critical Care Migration Crisis

Advertisement

For generations, a medical emergency or a requirement for specialized surgery in Washim District meant facing a grueling 150 to 200-kilometer journey to urban hospitals in Akola, Amravati, or Nagpur. Internal data estimates that upwards of 50,000 patients from Washim's rural clusters migrate to distant districts every single year for complex surgeries. For daily wage laborers and economically vulnerable families, this healthcare migration routinely triggers catastrophic out-of-pocket debt, severe loss of income, and dangerous delays in critical care.

By anchoring these advanced surgical systems directly inside GMCH Washim, this public-private alliance permanently erases that geographic barrier. Local families can now access next-day diagnostics and state-of-the-art operative care right in their home district, completely free of cost.

Advertisement

A Paradigm for Sustainable Corporate Citizenship

Speaking virtually from the corporate headquarters in Mumbai, Mrs. Shwetha Mogaveera, Assistant General Manager at GIC Re, delivered the keynote address during the virtual inauguration ceremony. Accompanied by the GIC Re CSR Management Team, she emphasized that reinforcing public medical colleges with sustainable, modern infrastructure remains a core pillar of their corporate citizenship, ensuring that premium clinical care is never a luxury restricted only to tier-1 cities.

The rigorous logistics and administrative framework of the project were facilitated by the NTR Charitable Foundation Trust, Bangalore - an organization with a documented track record of driving public health access across India. Leading the facilitation on the ground, Dr. Manjunath, Founder and President of the Trust, alongside Mr. Prasad R., Project Director, noted that sustainable public health reform demands a tight, transparent alliance between public administration, corporate donors, and flawless operational execution.

Real-World Impact: Turning Technology into Patient Security

During the live handovers across the newly upgraded hospital wings, specialized department heads demonstrated the operational readiness of four major clinical acquisitions, showcasing immediate real-world changes.

Obstetrics & Gynecology (OBGYN) -- Protecting Women's Livelihoods : The hospital has deployed an advanced Hysteroscopy Diagnostic and Operation Set in the Obstetrics & Gynecology (OBGYN) department, enabling local women to receive timely treatment for complex gynecological conditions closer to home.

General Surgery -- Rapid Economic Recovery : The implementation of a new high-definition Laparoscopic Surgery System makes advanced keyhole surgeries standard at GMCH, reducing post-operative recovery times and helping patients return to work more quickly.

Otolaryngology (ENT) -- Localized Specialized Care : The installation of a specialized Microdebrider ENT Debrider Console System allows surgeons to perform intricate head and neck procedures in Washim, reducing the need for long-distance travel for specialized care.

Gastroenterology -- Early Diagnostics : With a premium Video Endoscopy System - complete with full Gastroscope and Colonoscope sets - the hospital can strengthen early diagnosis and screening of internal complications, improving patient outcomes.

Elevating Public Medical Education

Presiding over the ceremony at the campus Seminar Hall, Dean Dr. Avinash Jadhav expressed deep institutional gratitude, noting that this deployment is a dual victory. Beyond the immediate life-saving benefits to thousands of rural families, it dramatically upgrades the clinical training landscape for the college's medical students, who will now train directly on the exact same modern equipment used in the country's top private healthcare institutions.

The inauguration commenced with a welcome address by Dr. Swati Kalantri, a project introduction by Dr. Mayuri Pawar, and concluded with an official vote of thanks delivered by second-year MBBS student representative Ms. Pratha Khuteja.

With these operating theaters fully modernized, GMCH Washim steps into a new chapter - proving that high-end medical technology belongs exactly where it is needed most: in the service of the public.

About NTR Charitable Foundation Trust:

Registered under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (CSR-1), the NTR Charitable Foundation Trust is a certified non-profit organization specializing in large-scale community healthcare delivery logistics, technical procurement compliance, and public medical infrastructure deployment. Since 2019, the trust has executed over 3.2 lakh health and oncology screenings across multiple Indian states, partnering with public health departments to systematically strengthen existing government infrastructure.

About GIC Re:

General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) is a premier global reinsurance corporation headquartered in Mumbai. Through its strategic Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, GIC Re targets high-impact, sustainable social investments focused on upgrading public healthcare systems, rural development, and preserving community livelihoods across India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)