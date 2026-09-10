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Home / Business / Prominent Mall and Prominent Cinemas Turn Janmashtami Launch Into Lucknow’s New Entertainment Talking Point

Prominent Mall and Prominent Cinemas Turn Janmashtami Launch Into Lucknow’s New Entertainment Talking Point

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ANI
Updated At : 04:52 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 10: Prominent Mall and its homegrown multiplex brand, Prominent Cinemas, have emerged as a new talking point in Lucknow following their public launch on September 4, coinciding with Janmashtami. The opening has drawn strong public attention, visitor interaction and social media activity, giving the newly launched destination an immediate presence among Lucknow’s retail and entertainment choices. The response has also been fuelled by conversations around Prominent Cinemas, which is positioning itself as a premium multiplex brand created specifically for the city.

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The launch has quickly translated into visible public interest, with visitors sharing their experiences and reactions across social media. Prominent Cinemas has become one of the major attractions at the new destination, with its premium interiors, recliner seating and Dolby Atmos sound adding a new dimension to the city’s cinema landscape. The early response has been particularly significant for a locally developed brand entering a market where audiences increasingly seek upgraded entertainment experiences without having to travel across the city for premium facilities.

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Adding another layer to the launch buzz, the team associated with Hanuman Ansh visited Prominent Cinemas twice after its opening. Their repeated appearances attracted attention from visitors and added to the online conversations surrounding the new multiplex. The visits have contributed to the growing visibility of Prominent Cinemas during its opening phase, while the wider public response indicates that the destination is already finding a place in conversations around new entertainment and lifestyle options in Lucknow.

Prominent Cinemas features five screens with Dolby Atmos surround sound and plush recliner seating, aiming to deliver a high-end movie-going experience to Lucknow audiences. The multiplex forms part of Prominent Mall, a retail, food and entertainment destination spread across approximately 2 lakh sq. ft. on Sitapur Road. The mall brings together Yousta by Reliance, Reliance Digital, Lulu Daily, more than 20 retail stores, over 20 food and beverage outlets and an international-standard gaming arcade. Its food zone, Feast Fest, includes popular names such as Burger King, Aryans Family Restaurant and Tunday Kabab.

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Located at 1/84, Sector A, Aliganj, Sitapur Road, Prominent Mall caters to a wide catchment covering Aliganj, Jankipuram, Mahanagar, Indira Nagar, Nirala Nagar and Chowk. The development also traces its roots to a commitment announced during the 2018 Investors’ Summit, when Prominent Developers signed an MOU with the Government of Uttar Pradesh with an objective of generating approximately 1,500 to 2,000 employment opportunities. The project now enters a new phase with its retail and entertainment offerings becoming accessible to the public.

For owner Amit Krishna Shrivastav, the early response has brought a steady stream of congratulatory messages and good wishes from people across Lucknow. The reception also reflects a broader shift in the city’s entertainment and lifestyle market, where demand for contemporary retail, dining and cinema experiences continues to expand. With its Janmashtami launch generating immediate social media traction, repeat public interest and attention around Prominent Cinemas, Prominent Mall is positioning itself as a new destination on Lucknow’s Sitapur Road corridor. The coming weeks are expected to determine how strongly the initial launch momentum translates into sustained footfall and public engagement.

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(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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