Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025 to take effect from May 1

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): India's online gaming landscape is set for a significant overhaul as the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025 (32 of 2025) comes into force on May 1, 2026. MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan unveiled the key provisions of the rules, emphasising a "regulation-light" approach designed to reduce compliance burden on the industry.

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The new rules make determination and registration largely voluntary. Most online social games can operate without being classified or registered with the authorities. "We wanted to keep this entire thing as regulation-light as possible," Krishnan said.

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Determination -- the process of classifying a game as a social game, money game, or eSport -- will now only be triggered in three situations: on suo motu action by the authority, on application by an eSport provider, or when the central government specifically notifies a category of games for review.

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While registration is optional for most games, eSports are an exception. Registration of eSports remains mandatory under the Act. The authority has a 90-day window to complete the determination process once triggered.

The Secretary said that Online money gaming is explicitly prohibited under the Act. Such games can neither be registered nor determined under the new framework.

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The governing authority has been restructured. Its membership has been increased from the earlier composition to six, with the Ministry of Home Affairs added as a full-time member. The authority will be chaired by an Additional Secretary from MeitY, with Joint Secretaries from MHA and the Department of Financial Services, Youth Affairs and Sports, Law and Justice and Information and Broadcasting represented.

In a notable new development, banks and financial institutions will now carry compliance obligations under the rules, making them a key enforcement channel for the regulatory framework.

The rules explicitly define "user safety features" -- covering technical, procedural, operational, behavioural, and system-related safeguards. A two-tier grievance mechanism has been introduced, with redressal first within the gaming platform and then an appeal to the appellate authority.

Certificates of registration validity have been extended from five years to ten years. Grounds for suspension and cancellation have been simplified, with a mandatory opportunity to be heard now guaranteed before any such action.

The rules were shaped by feedback from approximately 2,500 stakeholders, including industry bodies, companies, law firms, and academic institutions. Key concerns addressed include the previously broad definition of online social games, authority governance, game classification procedures, and registration timelines.

With the May 1 deadline approaching, the government says the rules have been in the public domain long enough for industry players to prepare for compliance. (ANI)

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