PromptTech Global Earns Great Place to Work® Certification

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Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 13: PromptTech Global has been officially recognised as a Great Place to Work® Certified organisation, marking an important milestone in the company's ongoing journey of building a workplace where people feel valued, trusted, and empowered to grow.

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The Great Place to Work® Certification is awarded based on employee feedback and an independent assessment of workplace culture. It recognisesorganisations that consistently foster an environment built on trust, respect, collaboration, and opportunities for people to do meaningful work.

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For PromptTech Global, the certification is a reflection of the culture its employees experience every day.

"This recognition means a great deal to us--not because of the certificate itself, but because of what it represents," said Aby Abraham, Founder and Executive Director of PromptTech Global. "A great workplace is never built through policies or presentations. It is built through everyday actions--how we listen, how we support one another, and how we grow together. This certification belongs to every member of our team."

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As the organisation has expanded across countries, industries, and business verticals, it has remained focused on ensuring that growth is matched by a strong sense of belonging. PromptTech believes that a positive workplace culture is created through everyday experiences--encouraging collaboration, supporting continuous learning, recognising contributions, and giving people the confidence to take ownership of their work.

The company has continued to invest in creating opportunities for employees to learn new skills, collaborate across teams, and contribute to meaningful projects. Whether through professional development, knowledge sharing, employee recognition initiatives, or team engagement activities, PromptTech Global strives to create an environment where people feel supported both personally and professionally.

Rather than viewing culture as a separate initiative, the organisation considers it a shared responsibility across every team and every level of the business. This people-first approach has helped shape the way teams collaborate, solve challenges, and grow together as the company continues to evolve.

"As we grow, our commitment remains the same: to build a workplace where talented people can thrive, innovate, and create meaningful impact together," Abraham added. "Our people are the foundation of everything we build, and this recognition reaffirms the kind of company we are determined to be."

The certification also reflects the trust employees have placed in the organisation and reinforces PromptTechGlobal's commitment to continuously improving the employee experience. While the recognition marks an important milestone, the company sees it as an encouragement to keep listening, learning, and creating an environment where people can succeed together.

Looking ahead, PromptTech Global will continue strengthening its culture while expanding its global enterprise ecosystem. As the company grows, it remains committed to ensuring that its values of collaboration, trust, innovation, and shared success continue to shape the workplace experience for every employee.

About PromptTech Global

PromptTech Global is an enterprise growth ecosystem that helps businesses scale through integrated capabilities across Protection, People, Process, and Technology. Through its InsurTech and Capability-as-a-Service (CaaS), the company enables organisations to build resilience, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate sustainable growth across global markets.

For more information, visit www.prompttechglobal.com.

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