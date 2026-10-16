PROMUNCH Fires the Boring Snack Box: Corporate Diwali Gifting Gets a High-Protein Makeover

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 16: Every year, corporate India sends out the same festive snack box: a namkeen packet that goes soggy before anyone opens it, a bag of chips that is mostly air, and a deep-fried mixture that tastes exactly like last year’s. It is familiar, and it is forgotten by the first Monday after Diwali.

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PROMUNCH, India’s leading high-protein snacking brand, has a better idea. Its new Corporate Diwali Edamame Hampers give the festive gift box a full makeover, combining serious nutrition with flavours loud enough to compete with the crackers outside.

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The new star of the box: At the centre of every hamper is roasted edamame. These edamame beans are roasted in olive oil and deliver 45g of protein per 100g. That leaves regular chips and namkeen far behind. The snack is ready to eat straight from the pack and filling enough to satisfy, so one handful does more than an entire packet of the usual fried fare. It fits just as well beside a laptop during a 4 pm slump as it does on a Diwali platter at home.

Three flavours, three personalities

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* Masala Mania: fiery, bold and impossible to ignore, like a rocket on Diwali night

* Indori Chatka: tangy, cheeky and straight out of Indore’s famous food lanes

* Himalayan Rock Salt: cool, classic and confident enough not to shout

Easy to approve, Easy to enjoy

Priced at INR 555 and INR 999, the hampers are designed to make corporate festive gifting simple. They are thoughtful enough for senior clients, practical enough for large teams, and different enough to stand out among the gift boxes piling up on reception desks across the country.

Already trusted where it counts!

The hampers come from a brand that India already knows. PROMUNCH snacks are stocked in corporate pantries, airports and vending machines, and are served by leading hospitality brands including Radisson, Novotel, Marriott and Bloom Hotels. The brand also has an established presence in corporate gifting and serves over 1 million consumers globally.

Parth Mutha, Founder of PROMUNCH, says, “For years, savoury snacking in India has meant the same fried options in different packets. We wanted to break that routine. A corporate Diwali gift represents the company that sends it, so it should be as thoughtful as the relationship behind it. Our edamame is one of the most protein-packed snacks you can find, and we have given it flavours bold enough to start conversations. When someone opens a PROMUNCH hamper, we want their first reaction to be curiosity and their second to be ‘Where can I get more of this?’ Our goal is to become India’s most trusted name in healthy snacking, and these hampers show that nourishing food can also be exciting.”

Beyond the festive box

The hampers are part of PROMUNCH’s roasted edamame range, which delivers across India. The range includes a travel combo of nine 25g pouches for desk drawers, flights and back-to-back meetings, as well as single-flavour packs of two and three starting at INR 400.

The Corporate Diwali Edamame Hampers and the full range are available on the PROMUNCH website and on Amazon.

About PROMUNCH

PROMUNCH is leading India’s shift from empty-calorie munching to high-protein snacking. Its range brings together healthy, guilt-free nutrition and seriously tasty Indian flavours, and it sets a new standard for what a snack should deliver. Its snacks are found in corporate pantries, airports, vending machines and leading hotels, and are enjoyed by more than 1 million consumers globally. With over 30 million grams of protein delivered and counting, PROMUNCH is proof that India is ready to snack smarter. To know more, visit promunch.in.

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