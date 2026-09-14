“Proof” in India’s Organic Food Market: How COWBERRY goes Beyond Promises and Built a System of Proof

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 14: India’s “Organic Food Market” is growing rapidly. Consumers have now become more aware of the quality of the grains, pulses, spices, oils, and everyday food reaching their homes. But alongside this growing awareness, a major question has also emerged — is every product sold as organic genuinely organic?

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For years, this Industry operated primarily on claims. Brands continued to claim that they were organic, consumers continued to trust those claims, and farmers, who are the fundamental strength of this entire “Value Chain”, were often heard the least. At such a time, an idea was born in April 2023 — to make “Organic” based not merely on a Promise, but on Proof.

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COWBERRY began with this idea.

The vision of three people from different backgrounds came together behind COWBERRY — Haresh Parvadiya, Darshan Parvadiya, and Kaushik Sonani. Haresh Parvadiya is known as a successful Businessman and Philanthropist, but farming has remained an integral part of his Family Legacy. After studying Finance & Financial Engineering in the USA, Darshan Parvadiya left the comfortable life of New York and Los Angeles and returned to India. Kaushik Sonani (Ex-IIM) joined to turn this Vision into reality and provide Strategic Direction.

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“All Three FOUNDERS” saw one thing clearly — the problem in India’s Organic Market was not Supply. The problem was Trust.

Therefore, It Began in the Fields, Not in the Boardroom

Shifting organic conversion risk from the farmer alone to a shared, supported model.

In April 2023 and the months that followed, the Founders went to villages in Gujarat and other states. The objective was not to bring farmers on board immediately, but to listen to them.

A bitter reality emerged in conversations with farmers. Farmers who wanted to move toward Organic Farming & Natural Farming stood alone against challenges such as Certification costs, paperwork, a lack of technical guidance, and differences in income during the Conversion Period. The farmer bore the Risk of Organic Farming, but did not receive a fair market price.

The farmer worked hard, but his story did not reach the customer.

This was the Gap that COWBERRY decided to address.

SUPPORT for Farmers, “PROOF” for Customers

COWBERRY’s model connects the two ends — Farmer and Customer.

On the “Farmer Side,” the Company works to provide Fair and Transparent Pricing, Organic Conversion Support, Agronomy Guidance, Assured Offtake, and long-term support during the Transition Period. For a farmer who wants to move toward Organic Farming, the biggest question is not only Cultivation, but Financial Survival. COWBERRY regarded this challenge as a central issue in the Organic Ecosystem and addressed it.

On the “Customer Side,” COWBERRY attempted to extend Transparency to Product Packaging. According to the Company’s claims, every product batch is tested for 252+ banned chemicals under organic standards in “Internationally Accredited Laboratories.” Every pack has a QR code, through which the customer can view the lab report for that exact batch. In addition, through COWBERRY’s mobile application, organic grocery lovers can get 150+ grocery products from home. The breadth of the COWBERRY product range represents not simply a wide catalogue, but a manufacturing-led approach to building that catalogue.

The company explains this approach in a simple line — “Proof, not Promise.”

Global Credibility Through Triple Certification

Today, COWBERRY also holds NPOP, NOP (USDA Organic) and EU Organic certifications across its catalogue. Further information on its certification framework is available through COWBERRY’s certifications page. This combination is important for Indian organic brands because it builds credibility for American and European markets as well as the domestic market.

The Company’s network has now expanded to 150,000+ certified organic farmers across more than 9 states in India. The Product catalogue includes 25+ categories and 150+ SKUs, including everyday and Premium Food Categories such as Staples, Pulses, Spices, Oils, and Specialty Foods.

But COWBERRY’s biggest differentiation is not merely its Product Range. Its Differentiation is Traceability and Batch-level Verification.

A Benchmark for the Organic Industry?

In the Organic food industry, trust is mostly limited to packaging, branding, and the certification logo. COWBERRY is trying to take this trust one step further — by giving consumers direct access to the lab report.

This Model could establish a new standard of accountability in the Organic Category. Because when a Customer buys a Product, they no longer rely only on the Brand Claim. They can Scan the QR Code and view the “Lab Report” themselves.

Thus, COWBERRY is emerging as a brand that is taking organic food from an emotional promise toward scientific verification.

Not a Brand, Organic Infrastructure

COWBERRY does not see itself merely as an Organic Brand; the company prefers to see itself as “Organic Infrastructure” — a system that brings Farmer Support, Certification, Lab Testing, Traceability, Supply Chain, and Consumer Trust together in a single Framework.

The path ahead for Organic Food in India will move beyond words such as “chemical-free” or “natural.” The question now will be — can the claims made by an organic company be “verified”?

COWBERRY’s answer is: yes, if the system is built on proof.

This idea, which began with three people in April 2023, is moving forward today as a “Farmer First” and “Customer-Transparent Organic Model.” In India, organic was sold for a long time as a Promise, by making promises, but COWBERRY is attempting to establish it as “Proof,” as “Evidence.” And perhaps India’s “Organic Food Market” needed this very change the most.

Explore the complete portfolio and COWBERRY’s approach to organic food at www.cowberry.com.

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