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Home / Business / Propelium Partners Launches in Singapore, Brings Outcome-Aligned Consulting to Asia Pacific

Propelium Partners Launches in Singapore, Brings Outcome-Aligned Consulting to Asia Pacific

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PTI
Updated At : 11:06 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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• Founded by former NEC Corporation SVP and NEC India Chairman & CEO Aalok Kumar

• Transformation track record case-studied by INSEAD, Harvard Business School and the EU Case Center

• Outcome-aligned fees, earned only on measurable client results

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelium Partners, a Singapore-headquartered business transformation consultancy, today launched with an outcome-aligned consulting model. Consultants embed within client teams at cost, earning an agreed share of measurable gains in growth, margin or efficiency once realised.

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Former CEOs and global business heads work directly with clients, from diagnosis through execution.

Founder Aalok Kumar, an alumnus of McKinsey & Company, GE and NEC, leads mandates for upper mid-sized to large enterprises across Singapore, ASEAN, India and Japan, spanning growth strategy, operations, P&L value creation, AI and analytics, post-merger integration and board advisory.

"The next wave of global enterprise growth will be built in Asia Pacific, with Singapore as its anchor. But capital is moving faster than execution capability. Most consulting ends at the recommendation; ours begins there. With outcome-aligned consulting, we grow only when our clients grow," said Aalok Kumar.

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Propelium focuses on the region's emerging markets, where scale creates opportunity but local operating expertise determines who captures it. Its leaders bring more than 100 years of collective experience running businesses across these markets at GE, McKinsey & Company, NEC Corporation and Ernst & Young.

"Japanese industry has world-class technology, quality and long-term partnerships. The next chapter is execution at speed across Asia: entering markets, driving transformation, making joint ventures perform and scaling. An embedded partner accountable for outcomes helps Japanese companies turn their strength into regional growth," said Kiko Kumagai, Senior Advisor and former SEVP and Chief Global Officer for NEC Corporation.

"Most enterprises in Asia Pacific have an AI strategy; few have AI running at scale. That gap between intent and ability is where value is lost. Propelium embeds with clients to take AI from pilot to production," said Shiva Kannan, Advisor, AI & Data Analytics.

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About Propelium Partners:

Propelium Partners is a Singapore-headquartered management consultancy built for Asia Pacific, with planned offices in India, ASEAN and Japan. Its senior team embeds alongside clients and earns a share of measurable results only after delivery. Extract. Elevate. Propel. We Grow When You Grow.

Website: www.propeliumpartners.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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